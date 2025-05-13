This story originally appeared on 6abc.

You may still hear the iconic voice asking you to “watch the tram car, please,” on the Wildwood Boardwalk, but the tram car you see may look a little different.

The Wildwoods Boardwalk Special Improvement District is replacing one of its nine tram car towing units with a Ford Maverick hybrid pickup truck.

The replacement is a test, officials said, and it’s not clear if the pickup will stay.

The other eight will remain for now, but officials with the WSID said they’re working to figure out what will become of them.

Officials said the original tram cars date from the 1939 World’s Fair and have been in service along the Jersey Shore boardwalk since 1949.

The years of wear and tear have taken its toll, and officials said maintenance on the electric towing units has been a challenge.