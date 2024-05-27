From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two Jersey Shore towns had a rough weekend after incidents caused panic in both Wildwood and Ocean City, New Jersey, disrupting what began as a picture-perfect start to the unofficial beginning of summer tourism season.

Wildwood Police rescinded a state of emergency early Monday. In a joint statement, city leaders said police began to respond to an “irrepressible number of calls” for service Saturday night.

“Most of these calls were related to the extremely large number of young adults and juveniles that were in the city for the Memorial Day weekend. At the peak of this civil unrest, mutual aid requests were sent out to multiple agencies in Cape May County.”

Officials said the high volume of calls prevented police from responding to certain calls for service, ultimately prompting the state of emergency.

The measure was lifted around 6 a.m. No injuries were reported and officials have not said if any arrests were made.

“Wildwood will not tolerate unruly, undisciplined, unparented children nor will we stand by while the laws of the state tie the hands of the police,” Mayor Ernie Troiano, Jr. said. “We wholeheartedly support the City of Wildwood Police Department in protecting this community from these nuisance crowds on our boardwalk and in the city.”

In Ocean City, officials reported a stabbing on the boardwalk Saturday night.

“Our officers made multiple arrests last [Saturday] night and were able to quickly restore order to the Boardwalk once the teens involved in these incidents were removed,” Mayor Jay Gillian said in a statement to the town’s website. “We have a highly qualified team of officers on the boardwalk and throughout town, and they will enforce all laws to the fullest.”

Police responded to reports of a fight on the 1000 block of the boardwalk just after 9 p.m., according to 6abc. Officers discovered a 15-year-old male was stabbed during an altercation with an unknown male.