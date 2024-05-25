From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer, more than 500,000 people in the Greater Philadelphia region will be hitting the road to sunbathe and create summer memories at the Jersey Shore.

From beach tags to curfews, here’s what you need to know before you head to the South Jersey beaches this summer.

Beach hours

Beaches are not open 24 hours.

Most beaches are open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m., except in Ocean City and Seaside Heights, where they are closed to the public from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Do you have your beach tags?

Most towns are selling monthly, weekly, three-day or daily beach tags. The tags bring in revenue for the towns to reinvest in beach upkeep. Over the years, beach tag inspectors have become strict about enforcement.

Daily beach tags in Brigantine, Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Cape May are $10.

In Avalon and Stone Harbor, daily beach tags are $8.