Philadelphia leaders to open public pools in time for impending heat wave

Openings begin Monday, June 17, and several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 16, 2024
kids play in a pool

File photo: Joyful kids at the James Finnegan Playground in Southwest Philadelphia on June 30, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia is planning to open its pools in time to help people beat the upcoming heat wave.

City officials will kick off the 2024 summer pool season on Monday with a ceremonial “first jump” at the pool in Chew Playground, located along the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

Several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

You can see a full list of when each city pool is opening below and at phila.gov.

Local leaders say they are also still searching for more lifeguards this year. Anyone interested in being a lifeguard can sign up online to get certified.

Related Content

Pool opening dates, week of June 17, 2024

Monday, June 17

Tuesday, June 18

Wednesday, June 19

Thursday, June 20

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate