Philadelphia leaders to open public pools in time for impending heat wave
Openings begin Monday, June 17, and several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia is planning to open its pools in time to help people beat the upcoming heat wave.
City officials will kick off the 2024 summer pool season on Monday with a ceremonial “first jump” at the pool in Chew Playground, located along the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.
Several other pools across the city will open throughout the rest of the week.
You can see a full list of when each city pool is opening below and at phila.gov.
Local leaders say they are also still searching for more lifeguards this year. Anyone interested in being a lifeguard can sign up online to get certified.
Pool opening dates, week of June 17, 2024
Monday, June 17
- Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Tuesday, June 18
- Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Lane, 19114
- Penrose Pool – 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122
- Fishtown Pool – 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Wednesday, June 19
- Kendrick Pool – 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128
- Murphy Pool – 300 Shunk St., 19148
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Thursday, June 20
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
- Cherashore Pool – 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19141
- Houseman Pool– 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Friday, June 21
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- Gathers Pool – 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121
Saturday, June 22
-
Bridesburg Pool – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
-
J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
-
Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
-
Samuel Pool – 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Sunday, June 23
-
Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
-
Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
-
Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
