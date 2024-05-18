Expect a hot summer in the Philly region, NOAA forecasters say

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia region is likely to experience a warmer-than-normal summer, according to a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The prediction comes after several months in a row of record-warm global temperatures.

“Right now we’re just so far above all of the previous years,” said Karin Gleason, monitoring section chief at the NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, on a call with reporters Thursday.

Last year was the world’s warmest year since records began in the 1850s. Recent warm ocean temperatures, exacerbated by El Niño, have alarmed scientists.

Federal meteorologists are predicting El Niño conditions to fade and La Niña to potentially develop in the summer or fall, possibly bringing an active Atlantic hurricane season. At the same time, global temperatures are trending up due to human-caused climate change.

“It’s hard to say exactly regionally what will occur with the change towards La Niña,” said Dan Collins, a meteorologist with the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.