57 Philadelphia schools go virtual Wednesday due to May heat wave

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Dozens of Philadelphia public schools announced virtual learning Wednesday as an early-season heatwave bakes the region.

Temperatures in Philadelphia soared to 99 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, breaking a record set in 1962. Wednesday’s high temperature is forecast to hit 95 degrees.

Many schools in Philadelphia lack sufficient air conditioning, and schools frequently close at the start and end of the school year. The School District of Philadelphia has been working to upgrade air conditioning, but 52 buildings still lack sufficient cooling, according to the district.

Under district policy, schools dismiss early when outside temperatures are forecast to reach 85 degrees by 12 p.m., or shift to remote learning when temperatures are forecast to reach 85 degrees by 9 a.m.

Early childhood centers at affected schools will also go virtual. Officials are also canceling in-person after-school activities at those schools.

Oz Hill, deputy superintendent of operations, said the district will communicate with families when the schools will return to in-person instruction.

“While the School District of Philadelphia acknowledges that in-person learning is the best option for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority,” Hill said in a written statement.