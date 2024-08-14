This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Nearly a year after tens of thousands of Philadelphia students were dismissed early during their first week of school because their buildings lacked sufficient air conditioning, the School District of Philadelphia is celebrating newly cool classrooms in what will be 10 additional schools.

“There will be a lot more learning going on,” said Awilda Balbuena, principal of Gloria Casarez Elementary School in Kensington, which had 41 window units installed this summer. “It’s hard to concentrate when you’re worrying about everything else — you’re thirsty. … Even going outside has not been a relief.”

The elementary school, part of which was built in 1899, has never had air conditioning, Balbuena said. It’s one of seven schools where the district has installed nearly 200 A/C units since the spring, using a donation of $200,000 from Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Two more schools — Castor Gardens Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School — are in the process of receiving new air conditioners paid for by the donation, and a tenth school is in the planning stage.

But the donation hardly solves the district’s challenge of cooling decades-old buildings as the climate continues to warm. What’s more, the academic year starts before Labor Day this year.

Sixty-three district school buildings still lack sufficient air conditioning out of the more than 200 district schools, according to officials. In buildings the district considers to have insufficient cooling, some but not all classrooms may have window A/C units.

When the outdoor temperature reaches 85°F, the district starts monitoring temperatures inside classrooms. If instructional spaces are expected to reach 90°F, the district decides whether to take action, such as shifting students to virtual learning.

Last fall, inadequate air conditioning led the district to dismiss 74 schools — including Casarez — early, as temperatures reached the mid-90s in early September. Students at a dozen more schools where air conditioning malfunctioned ended up going home early later that week.

This occurred even after the first day of school was pushed post-Labor Day, in part due to concerns over equity if heat forced schools to close.

This year, students head back to school on Aug. 26, to accommodate days off throughout the year. Balbuena expects the new air conditioners will also mean fewer asthma attacks and better attendance.

“When it’s hot, parents won’t send them to school, because they know they’re going to wilt in here.”

Balbuena, who has been principal at Casarez for 15 years, said it’s also been difficult to hire teachers without air conditioning.

“This year, that was part of our hiring strategy: ‘We have A/C this year,’” she said.