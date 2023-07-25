The deadline to appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in the landmark school funding lawsuit has expired. Now, those fighting for equitable school funding are one step closer to making their goals a reality.

The lawsuit was filed by six Pennsylvania school districts, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, the NAACP PA State Conference, and a small group of parents with children who attend public schools.

The suit claimed state legislative leaders, education officials, and the governor failed to uphold constitutional obligations to provide fair and adequate education for students in less wealthy Pennsylvania school districts.

The case began in 2014 but didn’t go to trial until November 2021. In March 2022, the court heard closing arguments.

On Feb. 7, 2023, the judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, and the Commonwealth Court declared the Pennsylvania school funding system unconstitutional.

Senior attorney at the Public Interest Law Center Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, who was part of the legal team that sued the state, explained that state leaders objected to their argument that the state constitution guarantees every child a fundamental right to an education. But the reality that lawmakers failed to appeal is a message in itself.

“State leaders objected to that, and this is a big day where the court has said this is what right is and they have not appealed,” said Urevick-Ackelsberg.