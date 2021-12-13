Precarious funding to help families beyond school doors

Those workarounds include doubling or tripling up on jobs. Palazzo, who’s led Panther Valley Elementary School for five years, also serves as a school psychologist and writes federal grants for the district.

“Every staff member has multiple roles because that’s just what it takes to keep the building going, staying in compliance,” he said.

The district also looks to fill gaps through partnerships and grants from community groups.

Recently, Palazzo wanted to hire a Family Development Specialist, someone who could help students facing issues like food and housing insecurity.

“We wanted to address the barriers students face before they even enter the school building, so that they’re more available to learn,” he said.

There’s a lot of transiency in the district, Palazzo noted. Families move to the region for more affordable housing and the promise of small town, idyllic living.

“However, the condition of the rental property is typically quite poor,” he said, describing homes with rotted floors or broken heaters.

Families encounter barriers like lack of employment and public transportation, and “they kind of wind up stuck.”

So Palazzo turned to the Ametek Foundation, the philanthropic arm of a big company that ran a plastics manufacturing plant in Nesquehoning.

The foundation had already helped pay for an elementary school playground and new phonics curriculum — one that led to impressive gains in student reading, Palazzo said — and agreed to fund the position.

The new hire has already made an impact for families like Sarah Smith and her five young children.

Smith grew up in Quakertown but fell in love with the region around Panther Valley as a child, when she spent summers camping near Mauch Chunk Lake.

She moved here last year and enrolled her children in Panther Valley. Both the district and community were great fits.

In previous schools, she said, her children had problems with bullying. Here, they were accepted.

Outside of school, they could run barefoot, climb trees, and play in the mud.

“I just feel like they have more freedom to be kids here,” Smith said.

But like some other newcomers, she ended up in a bad housing situation. Smith said she had problems with bedbugs, but the landlord wouldn’t help out. Eventually, she ended up homeless.

Smith and her children cycled through several untenable living situations: crashing with a relative, sleeping in the car.

She said she tried calling a helpline but kept hitting deadends. Then, she reached out to the elementary school.

“I don’t even know what made me call, honestly,” Smith said. “I’m just thinking maybe there’s a homeless liaison, or something that somebody can do. That’s when I got hooked up with Nicole.”

Nicole Pollinger, the Family Development Specialist, quickly got to work. She brought Smith baby items for her newborn daughter, and connected her with a housing non-profit.

“She never really left my side since I contacted her, which was awesome,” Smith said. “I really needed that support in my life.”

But Pollinger’s position is precarious. Ametek recently sold that local manufacturing plant to a smaller company, leaving Panther Valley without an important funding stream.

For now, the district is using emergency pandemic relief funds to fill the gap. But Palazzo knows that money will eventually dry up.

“That position won’t exist unless we find another funder,” he said.

‘Trying our best’

School leaders say these supports are necessary for students to reach their potential and the state’s academic benchmarks.

“A lot of times you’re looking at the student and you’re thinking, how aren’t you getting this or why aren’t you getting this?” said Maria Szczecina, a reading teacher at Panther Valley Elementary School.

It’s important to take a step back in those moments.

“You don’t know what happened that morning before they came into school,” she said. “Did they have any food? Do they have hot water? Do they have electricity? Their homework isn’t going to be their biggest pressing issue, if all those things aren’t in place.”

Szczecina grew up in this district, has taught here for 29 years, and sent her son to the same schools she attended.

She wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, but says it’s hard to see the lack of opportunities for children.

During her son’s senior year, almost a decade ago, she started to notice changes: Teachers who retired weren’t replaced. Classes and sports programs were cut.

“Things just started trickling away, little by little,” she said.

Now, she said — her voice cracking — “I think, would I want my own son going here anymore? Because of all the things you can’t get.”

Sczcecina said she doesn’t want to cast the place she loves in a negative light, but it’s important for people to understand the reality inside under-funded schools.

“It’s hard because you come here every day and we have to defend it,” she said. “You hate to say that you have to defend it but you want people to know, we’re trying our best.”

But their best could be so much better, she says, with better funding.

For now, teachers often pay out of their own pockets to make the school as safe and inviting as possible.

Step into Kara Krajnak’s first grade classroom and there’s an explosion of color: bright Christmas lights strung up on the whiteboard, ornaments hanging from ceiling tiles.

“All the decorations in my classroom, I usually pay for,” she said.

She pointed to a set of bookshelves, full of bright picture books, and noted that she bought the books herself, so her students could have a reading corner.

“I’m single and I have no kids, so these are my kids,” she said. “When I spend money to put something in here, that’s what I’m made to do.”

She does this, even though salaries here are substantially lower than in neighboring districts. Some teachers work second jobs, on evenings or weekends, to provide for their families.

Like Szczecina, Krajnak is a proud Panther Valley graduate, and wants to provide as much as she can for her students.

“The kids here, they deserve what other kids deserve,” she said. “It’s the community that we grew up in, and we want to see everyone thrive.”