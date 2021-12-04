Wide achievement gaps divide Pennsylvania students, and school funding is a “fundamental root cause” of the disparities. That was the central argument of a former state education official during three days of testimony in a landmark trial over Pennsylvania’s system for funding public education.

“Funding is a very important factor for improving outcomes,” said Matthew Stem, who served as Pennsylvania’s deputy secretary of K-12 education for six years before stepping down in June. “I think it’s very, very unlikely that Pennsylvania will be able to close the achievement gaps that we’ve seen for decades without additional funding, particularly for schools with high percentages of students in poverty.”

Stem testified during the second week of the long-awaited trial, which pits six school districts, several parents, and two statewide groups against state leaders. The plaintiffs say Pennsylvania is violating its own constitution by severely under-funding public education and failing to close spending gaps between poor and wealthy school districts.

On the stand, Stem ran through a number of measures the state uses to determine how students are faring, from standardized test scores to graduation rates. By and large, he said, low-income students and students of color are underperforming compared to their peers.

Only 37% of Black students scored proficient or advanced in English language arts in 2018-19 compared to 71% of white students — a 34% performance gap.

The gap was even higher when it came to math. Eighteen percent of Black students achieved proficient or advanced scores, a full 37 percentage points lower than their white peers.

Students classified as “economically disadvantaged” were also less likely to reach proficiency. Less than half scored proficient or advanced in English language arts and 29% in math, about 15 and 16 percentage points lower than the rate for all students, respectively.

Stem also pointed to disparities in graduation rates, noting that 76% of Black students graduated high school in four years in 2020, compared to 91% of white students.

And he said that, when it comes to a national standardized test known as the “Nation’s Report Card,” Pennsylvania has some of the largest performance gaps in the country, particularly when it comes to gaps between Hispanic and white students.