‘75 kindergartners, one toilet’: Witness testimony begins in landmark Pa. school funding trial

The Panther Valley School District is so strapped for cash, it considered eliminating programs like art, music and sports in their entirety. It plugged the gap with federal pandemic relief funding, but when that runs out, those programs could be back on the chopping block.

That’s one of the details Superintendent David McAndrew shared as the first witness in a landmark case that could dramatically reshape the way Pennsylvania funds public schools.

Over hours of testimony, McAndrew described the challenges of leading a school district that doesn’t have enough resources to meet students’ needs.

Panther Valley can’t afford to pay for certain positions like assistant principals, he said, and struggles to recruit and retain teachers when neighboring districts offer higher salaries.

“When we’re trying to hire a teacher, that’s what we’re facing, somebody that could go to a different job and make $23,000 more to start,” McAndrew said.