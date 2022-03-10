She sees her district, William Penn, as the scrappy underdog, fighting to succeed in spite of underfunding, on an uneven playing field.

“The odds are always against us no matter what, but that’s what kind of keeps us going, being the underdogs and exceeding every challenge we get,” Monroe said. “But there should be no underdogs in the education system.”

William Penn serves about 5,000 students from Philadelphia’s inner-ring suburbs, including Darby, Lansdowne, and Yeadon. Almost 90% of students are Black, and around 60% are classified as economically disadvantaged.

The district has the second highest tax rate in the state, but still struggles to afford basics, including enough textbooks so that students don’t have to share copies.

Pennsylvania relies more heavily on local taxes to fund schools than most other states, and William Penn doesn’t have a lot of taxable wealth.

In 2014, it joined a lawsuit against the state, arguing that the current school funding model is unconstitutional.

“It can make you feel … inferior”

The plaintiffs, which include five other school districts, several parents, and two statewide groups, are asking lawmakers to put more money into education and distribute that money more equitably.

“When you’re in a school that’s not up to what the other schools are, and you’re aware of that, it’s hard to learn,” said Nasharie Stewart, another recent Penn Wood graduate who is following the trial. “It can make you feel, sometimes, very small or inferior.”

Growing up, Stewart understood that some students had access to more resources than she did. She remembers visiting a school in a nearby, wealthier district.

“I remember walking into this big glass school building and you could honestly feel the difference,” she said. “These kids weren’t sharing textbooks.hey had an entire library where constantly kids were just coming in and out. The books appeared to be in great condition. And it was just like, why not us?”

Stewart said it has been hard to hear defendants argue against more funding for districts like hers. She remembers one moment in the trial that received a lot of attention, when a defense attorney representing Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman asked why someone on the “McDonald’s career track” would need to learn algebra.

“Lest we forget, the Commonwealth has many, many needs,” the attorney, John Krill, said. “I think there is a need for retail workers, people who know how to flip pizza crust.”

“My initial reaction to that statement was like, ‘Wow. The state, they see students who come from these districts a certain way, and it’s very different than they see other students,’” Stewart said.

If there is a high school-to-McDonald’s-pipeline, she argued, it’s because students don’t have the support and instruction they need to pursue other paths.

“That’s a reflection of how much we’re missing and how much these schools are lacking,” Stewart said.

Throughout the trial, school leaders described crumbling buildings, oversized classes, and limited funding for support staff like reading specialists.

The superintendent of Greater Johnstown talked about converting storage closets into classrooms, to deal with overcrowding. Wilkes-Barre’s superintendent said he was forced to cut all the district’s librarians, along with its K-8 art classes.

“The state is finally getting a glimpse into our struggles,” Stewart said. “Struggles that wealthier districts don’t have.”

Expert witnesses for the plaintiffs testified that Pennsylvania has some of the widest spending gaps between poor and wealthy districts in the nation, and that these gaps disproportionately affect students of color. They argued that increased funding is key to closing achievement gaps.