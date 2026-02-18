From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of Pennsylvania, Bryn Mawr College and Swarthmore College have signed onto an amicus brief filed by the American Council on Education, supporting Harvard University in its federal lawsuit against an effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to block international students from enrolling at American universities.

The brief, which was filed on Jan. 20, argues that the administration’s actions against Harvard set a dangerous precedent for the future of higher education in the United States, stating “if the federal government may punish a university for its perceived ideology or that of its students, then the marketplace of ideas collapses into a monopoly of dogma.”

In statements to WHYY News, Bryn Mawr and Swarthmore reaffirmed their support of Harvard.

“Supporting international students is in the best interest of our college due to the significant value they bring to our campus community,” Charity Alinda, director of international student advising at Bryn Mawr, wrote. “We are committed to assisting any student who has chosen the U.S. as their destination for academic growth. Collaborating with other institutions on this journey benefits everyone involved.”

Alisa Giardinelli, vice president of communications at Swarthmore, wrote that the amicus brief “aligns with our mission and our deeply held belief that all of us benefit from engaging with diverse perspectives.”

“Every day, our international students enrich our campus community and society more broadly in countless ways,” she wrote. “Their experiences and world views deepen our understanding of complex global challenges, strengthen learning for all students, and help create an educational experience that prepares graduates to live and lead thoughtfully in an interconnected world.”

The University of Pennsylvania declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

The brief follows a lengthy legal battle between the Trump administration and Harvard. In May 2025, the Department of Homeland Security stripped Harvard of its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, blocking the university from enrolling international students. That included already-enrolled international students, who were told they “must transfer or lose their legal status.” According to DHS statements, the university leadership had created an unsafe environment for students by allowing “anti-American [and] pro-terrorist” conduct.

A week after the announcement, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, which allowed the university to continue enrolling international students.

Following the injunction, Trump issued a proclamation that barred individuals on nonimmigrant visas from studying or participating in exchange programs at Harvard for six months. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs issued another preliminary injunction, blocking the president’s proclamation. Since then, the Trump administration has appealed the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The American Council on Education’s amicus brief urges the court to uphold the injunction.