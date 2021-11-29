What the framers meant by ‘thorough and efficient’

After witness testimony from inside schools, the plaintiffs called up Derek Black, a constitutional law professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

He explained the origin of the education clause in the state constitution, and described the constitutional delegates’ frame of mind as they established that clause in the 1870s.

Black said the delegates wanted to ensure that Pennsylvania’s citizens were engaged, intelligent voters — the key to a functional government — and believed the best way to accomplish this was through a high quality school system for all students.

Through the new education clause, delegates were “extinguishing” the previous, pauper school system and “transforming it into a new system that served all children in the state,” Black said. “They thought that was really important, that if you kept kids in different schools or in different classifications of schools, when it came down to it inevitably the poor kids would get an inferior education.”

The framers also wanted to avoid “oppressive” taxation on some communities to fund schools, and stated that the commonwealth should spend $1 million on education.

In 2019-20, public schools in Pennsylvania received more than $36 billion, totalling all sources of revenue. State government provided $12.3 billion of that.

During cross-examination, a defense attorney pointed out that the framers also considered including the word “uniform” in the education clause, but ultimately left it out.

This shows that they believed in the importance of local school control, he argued, and were concerned about placing limits on schools.

“Did you understand that at least some delegates were concerned that entering the word ‘uniform’ into the constitution would prevent schools that could afford to offer certain resources from doing so because other schools could not afford it?” the lawyer, Patrick Northen, asked.

Black acknowledged that concern, and said the framers ultimately rejected the word uniform out of fear that it could be interpreted too rigidly — to mean, for example, that all schools have to use the same textbooks, or that “if they had co-ed education in Philadelphia, that it would then be problematic if Pittsburgh was doing single-sex education and you’d have to close one of those two down.”

‘Districts are underfunded across the board’

Penn State education professor Matthew Kelly closed out the week of testimony, explaining how the state’s heavy reliance on local taxes to fund schools has led to some of the widest spending gaps between poor and wealthy districts in the country.

Pennsylvania ranks 45th nationwide in the share of education funding that comes from state coffers. That leaves local school districts to raise a substantial chunk of money on their own; poorer districts, with less taxable wealth, come out behind, Kelly said.

He argued that spending gaps disproportionately affect students of color, noting that the poorest 20% of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts serve half the state’s Black children and 40% of its Latino students.

According to Kelly’s calculations, the state’s poorest districts have about $4,800 less funding per student, on average, than the wealthiest districts. Students in these districts under-perform on state assessments, Kelly said, and economically disadvantaged students who attend wealthier districts perform better academically than their peers in low-wealth districts.

Still, it’s not just the poorest school communities that are harmed by the current funding system. More than 80% of the state’s districts are underfunded by a total of $4.6 billion, Kelly said. That’s based on a 2007 state-commissioned study estimating how much money it would take for all students to meet state academic standards.

“In the commonwealth, districts are underfunded across the board,” Kelly said.

Defense attorney Northen challenged that idea, pointing out that Pennsylvania ranks near the top nationwide in the amount of money it spends per student. Plaintiffs have argued that average hides the state’s wide spending gaps.

Northen also pushed back on the value of standardized test scores, circling back to some of the same questions Panther Valley’s superintendent faced, and argued that money is not the sole determinant of how students perform on state assessments.

“There may be factors other than funding that can cause or contribute to an achievement gap, including the level of poverty in a district, correct?” he asked.

He also noted that some of the state’s school districts are considered low-spending but high-achieving, while others spend a lot but “still have low achievement.”

Kelly acknowledged his point, but said it was more important to focus on the larger statewide pattern than a few select districts.

The school funding trial is expected to last another six to eight weeks, and the losing side will most likely appeal the case to the Pa. Supreme Court.