Pa. schools need an additional $4.6 billion to close education gaps, new analysis finds

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s public school children are being shortchanged by $4.6 billion — and those in the poorest school districts, who have fallen the furthest behind, are owed the most, according to a new analysis commissioned by advocates seeking to overhaul the state’s education funding system.

The conclusions, based on state data over the past decade, depict widening gaps in education spending between affluent and poor communities — and divides in academic performance.

Public schools in Philadelphia, Reading, and Upper Darby are among those shortchanged by at least $5,000 per student, according to the analysis, while some districts, including Radnor, Abington, Hatboro-Horsham, and even Pittsburgh are sufficiently funded.

At the same time, students in the poorest districts have the lowest standardized test scores and highest dropout rates, while students from low-income families in Pennsylvania’s highest-spending districts perform better on state measures and graduate from college at higher rates.

The funding gap may be even greater, the report says — noting rising costs for schools, and more rigorous state standards for students.

The analysis, prepared for a Commonwealth Court judge, is the latest salvo in a yearslong legal battle to address school funding inequities, one that could intensify as the case moves toward trial.

“We are asking the court to fix the broken system, to ensure that the legislature fulfills its constitutional duty to create a system that ensures adequate and equitable funding for the needs of the commonwealth over time,” said Maura McInerney, legal director of the Education Law Center, which along with the Public Interest Law Center is representing the districts, parents, and organizations behind the lawsuit.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state education department officials, who are defendants in the lawsuit, declined to comment on the new claims. But leaders of the Republican-led state legislature, who are also being sued, indicated they will oppose arguments that schools need more money to improve achievement.

Crystal Clark, a lawyer for Senate Republicans, said their expert witnesses will contend there is no connection between the amount of money that Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts spend and their students’ performance, “even when accounting for differences between the districts regarding the numbers of historically underperforming and economically disadvantaged students and costs of living.”

Disparities in funding

The lawsuit, filed in 2014 and revived by the state Supreme Court in 2017, contends Pennsylvania is failing to provide a “thorough and efficient” system of education, as guaranteed by the state constitution. It also alleges students’ equal protection rights are being violated. The data analysis and conclusions were prepared for the plaintiffs by Matthew Gardner Kelly, an assistant professor of education at Pennsylvania State University, and shared with The Inquirer and Spotlight PA.

The disparities it cites stem from how public education is funded. Pennsylvania relies more heavily on local taxes to pay for schools than most other states; as of 2015-16, only six states contributed a smaller share of school funding, according to Kelly’s report.

School districts with stronger tax bases can raise more revenue than poorer districts — even though many of those districts are taxing their residents at higher rates.

As a result, lower-wealth school districts have less money to spend. On average, the poorest 20% of school districts have $7,866 less per student than the wealthiest 20%, the report said.

“You just have concentrated wealth versus concentrated poverty,” said Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, staff attorney for the Public Interest Law Center.