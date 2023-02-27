Officials said moving forward, the district will attempt to start every school year after Labor Day, but that it won’t always be possible due to existing requirements.

There must be 181 school days for students within the district’s annual payroll contract from Aug. 16 to June 15. As a result, classes will start before Labor Day during the 2024-25 school year in order to meet requirements and still allow for winter and spring breaks.

Calendars for the next two school years were approved in a 6-2 board vote Thursday night with members Lisa Salley and Cecelia Thompson voting against. Board member Leticia Egea-Hinton was absent.

Thompson said she was concerned by the 2024-25 calendar’s two-week long winter break.

She said the extended recess will create an “impossible decision” for families who can’t afford to take that much time off from work.

“I went to several low-income housing areas and they were not aware of this,” Thompson said. “For them this would be a hardship.”

Evelyn Nuñez, associate superintendent of elementary schools, said the district collected extensive parent, teacher, and community feedback when creating the calendars.

The district held 18 feedback sessions and nearly 4,000 people responded to an online survey, she said.