Gun violence in Philadelphia takes a toll on students and their ability to learn and succeed. WHYY News’ gun violence, education, and health reporters look at the intersection of schools and violence in their new six-part series, “Safe Place.”

Bridget Ferry is like a hawk over her kids, especially her youngest, 7-year-old Luciani, who she walks to Gloria Casarez Elementary School school each morning.

“I don’t let my kids out of the house without me because I feel like it’s not safe to allow them out of your sight,” Ferry said.

On a cold rainy day, the two made multiple detours through their Kensington neighborhood to avoid sidewalks blocked by soiled mattresses. Luciani, who goes by Lu, clutched a Dora the Explorer umbrella and had a bright blue bow at the end of her braid.

Shy, but curious, she whispered to her mom a question Ferry said she asks frequently.

“Why are there needles everywhere?”

When they got to school, Ferry walked Lu to the door and watched her go inside. She doesn’t have much faith in the city’s public school system, she said, but she trusts the teachers at Casarez.

Lu, who is in the second grade, is learning and making friends, Ferry said. Most days she’s excited. But when the school locks down due to nearby gun violence, sometimes she doesn’t want to go back.

“She’ll say, ‘Is it safe to go to school?’” Ferry said. “What am I supposed to tell her? ‘No, it’s not safe?’ Obviously, I’m trying to stay positive and I’m like, ‘Yes, school is safe,’ because in my heart, I’m hoping that it is.”

For many children in Philadelphia, school is the safest place to be. It’s a chance to play outside without the threat of a drive-by shooting. Breakfast and lunch are guaranteed. There are adults who care deeply about how they’re doing.

But as neighborhood gun violence has increased, and with it the trauma students are experiencing, so has the burden on schools.

Children come to Casarez scared, sleep-deprived, and in some cases grieving.

Fifth-grader Zuri said she sometimes arrives at school out of breath, her heart hammering.

On a recent morning, she passed a man and woman fighting in the street. Afraid of what might happen next, she started running. She was relieved when she made it to school.

“I was happy because I was safe,” she said.

What can a school do about neighborhood gun violence?

With shootings at recent highs in many American cities, some educators are reconsidering the role schools play in preventing and responding to neighborhood gun violence.

Casarez Principal Awelda Balbuena said a school like hers has no choice but to take action.

“It’s our problem,” she said. “If we’re not doing right by our children and families, then we’re not doing our jobs and we’re complicit. We may as well be the oppressor.”

At Casarez, Balbuena said, that means having conversations with children as young as kindergarten about the impact gun violence is having on them. The K-5 school enrolls roughly 500 children, the majority of whom identify as Hispanic or Black and live in households considered low-income.

For the school’s leaders, it means thinking long-term about how the experiences children have in the classroom and on the playground can determine their trajectory and doing more to keep them on track.

And it means making the building, which is sometimes the only safe place in a community, more accessible to students and families through after-school and summer programming.

Talking about feelings at the morning meeting

Each day at Casarez starts with a 30-minute morning meeting. It’s a chance for students to share how they’re feeling and for teachers to get a temperature check before turning to instruction.

Other Philadelphia schools hold similar meetings, said Abigail Gray, the district’s head of school climate and safety. The meetings were required as part of a district-wide initiative during the pandemic, but are now optional since there are other ways schools can build community, Gray said.

In Rosa Arnold’s fourth-grade class, her 9- and 10-year-old students form a circle. Sometimes they dance or play a game. The children talk about their pets — a little boy’s cat has gone missing — and what they did over the weekend.

Then assistant principal Julio Nuñez tells them the big prompt of the day.

“When was the last time you saw or witnessed something that was violent in the community and how did it make you feel?” he asked.

Almost all of the students have something to say — most about gun violence.

One student said a 15-year-old recently got shot near his grandma’s house. It made him feel sad. Why? “Because the last time I heard gunshots, I didn’t want to hear them again.”

Across the room, another boy nods in recognition. There was a shootout at the park when he went to play basketball with his mom. “We started running.”

The adults in the room, including multiple counselors, ask questions, offer support, and take note of students to check-in with after the circle wraps. As the children share, Nuñez repeats two things over and over: Violence “isn’t normal,” and school is the safest place to be.

“We have to let them know that it’s not normal so that it’s not conditioning for them,” he said. “If they grow up around violence, we know that they’ll see that as a normal way of solving problems because they may not know what the alternative is.”

Nuñez tells the children they are “courageous” for sharing. Ultimately, the conversation is about making them feel powerful, not powerless.

“When you think about, ‘What can I do?’ What is the most powerful thing you have?” Nuñez asked. “You just used it. Your voice.”

Laura Vega, who co-directs community violence and trauma support programs for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said Casarez’s morning meetings check all the right boxes.

Sometimes schools shy away from talking about difficult topics like gun violence or drug use with students, but Vega said it’s better to directly address these issues.

“I think it’s important to talk about it and make sure we’re using age-appropriate language — especially in elementary school,” she said.

That way, schools can get in front of the issue, anticipate student and family needs, provide support, and help children manage their emotions.

Vega said she hopes more schools take steps similar to Casarez.

“I think it’s an ongoing process for schools to get better at and I think they probably need a lot more resources and support,” she said.

Keeping the school building secure

Safety is Principal Balbuena’s number one concern.

She maintains constant contact with local police, who let her know when the school needs to lock down, usually due to nearby gun violence. Lockdowns have been more frequent this year, she said, with X called halfway through the school year.

Second to building security is making sure students actually feel safe, Assistant Principal Nuñez said.

“They don’t understand that we’re locking the door, that stays outside. Inside, you’re safe,” he said. “That’s why we remind them every chance we get. You are the safest when you are with us.”