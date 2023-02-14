Haajar Abdullah-Aziz was 8 or 9 when her mother, a Philadelphia public school teacher, told her she might lose her job.

Her mother, Aisha El-Mekki, was a devout Muslim. El-Mekki’s principal approached her, she said, and told her she was violating Pennsylvania’s school code by wearing a hijab and modest dress.

“I learned that no teacher can wear anything that symbolizes their religion,” the principal reportedly said. “What are we going to do about this?”

It was the early 1990s. The state’s so-called “garb statute” had been on the books for nearly a century and by that point was rarely enforced.

El-Mekki, a freedom fighter and Black Panther, told her principal her faith was non-negotiable. She would teach in full garb or not at all. The decision was up to him.

The principal respected El-Mekki and chose not to enforce the law, Abdullah-Aziz said. So her mother kept doing what she loved, teaching science to middle school students in Northwest Philadelphia, hatching chicks from eggs each year.

But the ban wouldn’t leave El-Mekki’s mind.

“It just loomed in the atmosphere,” Abdullah-Aziz said. “There will always be multiple reasons why you could get let go and this is one of them.”

The memory flooded back to her last month when Abdullah-Aziz, now a teacher, learned the law that threatened her mother’s career is still a part of the state’s public school code. El-Mekki taught in the district on and off for decades. She retired in early 2020 due to health concerns and died from cancer later that year.

“Literally, 30 years later, here we are talking about this very issue,” she said.

While about two dozen other states once had garb bans, Pennsylvania is the only one with a law still on the books. The other two holdouts, Oregon and Nebraska, repealed their laws in 2010 and 2017, respectively.

The ban says public school teachers may not wear any “dress, mark, emblem, insignia indicating the fact that such teacher is a member of an adherent of any religious order, sect or denomination.”

If a teacher breaks the law once, they can be suspended for a year. If they return to school and break the law again, they can be “permanently disqualified” from teaching at the school.

A federal court ruled in 2003 that the commonwealth’s statute is likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment. No legal challenges to solidify the ruling have been brought since then.

State senators Kristin Phillips-Hill, a York County Republican, and Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat, have tried twice to remove the ban. While it has passed the state Senate, it has never made it to a vote in the state House.

“It’s embarrassing that this law is still on the books,” Phillips-Hill said.

The two reintroduced their bill in early January and the Senate unanimously passed it a few weeks later.

It has no opposition politically, Phillips-Hill said. Instead, the challenge is timing. The bill isn’t scheduled for a vote in the House yet, but if it can get on the calendar, she expects it to pass easily.

“Sometimes, some things that are just the most common sense struggle to get over the finish line,” she said.