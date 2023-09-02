More than 70 Philadelphia schools to be dismissed early next week due to extreme heat in forecast

The district says 74 schools without air conditioning or inadequate cooling will be dismissed two hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The School District of Philadelphia is making some adjustments to the first week of classes in anticipation of extreme heat in the forecast.

“Student safety is our number one priority, and the District is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions,” said Oz Hill, Chief Operating Officer for the School District of Philadelphia. “The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students. We have installed over 800 window air conditioning units and over 1,400 hydration stations to provide cool, filtered drinking water.”

The district will continue to monitor heat conditions throughout the week. Any decisions about Thursday September 7 or Friday, September 8 will be communicated by noon the day before.

According to AccuWeather, the forecasted high for Monday and Tuesday is 96 degrees. Heat index values will be near 100.

The following schools will be impacted.

Text shows schools slated for early dismissal
