The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a heat advisory that’s in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures are predicted to land in the mid-90s throughout the week, with the dewpoint expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Meteorologist Michael Silva said heat indices, or “feels like temperatures,” are predicted to reach 102 degrees during the heat advisory.

“This is pretty similar to a heat wave that we would get in the middle of the summer,” Silva said. “These temperatures are generally, as I said, up in the middle upper nineties. And when you factor that with the humidity, it becomes dangerous.”