National Weather Service issues heat advisory as late-summer heat grips Philly
The dangerous heat will continue through Wednesday. The National Weather Service is recommending people stay indoors and check up on older relatives and neighbors.
- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Philadelphia metro area through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a heat advisory that’s in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are predicted to land in the mid-90s throughout the week, with the dewpoint expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Meteorologist Michael Silva said heat indices, or “feels like temperatures,” are predicted to reach 102 degrees during the heat advisory.
“This is pretty similar to a heat wave that we would get in the middle of the summer,” Silva said. “These temperatures are generally, as I said, up in the middle upper nineties. And when you factor that with the humidity, it becomes dangerous.”
Silva recommends people stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
“Stay hydrated with plenty of cold water, and do not ever leave a child or a pet in a locked car,” Silva said. “That is about as dangerous as it gets.”
Early dismissals are in effect for 74 schools in the School District of Philadelphia that lack air conditioning.
Other school districts affected by the warm temperatures include the Upper Darby, William Penn, and Camden City School Districts.
If you see someone experiencing symptoms of heatstroke, like rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, or chest pain, call 911.
