Pools, spraygrounds and cooling centers: Here’s where to cool off in Philly during a heat wave
A Heat Advisory is in effect amid scorching temps. On Saturday, that advisory will advance to an Excessive Heat Watch, with heat index values up to 107 degrees possible.
How to cope with a Philly heat wave
- Have questions about enduring extreme heat in Philly? WHYY News has the answers
- Here’s how to protect yourself and loved ones, what happens to the body in extreme temperatures and how heat becomes deadly
- Plus: If you’re going out in the heat, here are 8 mistakes to avoid
For many Philadelphia residents, when extreme heat hits, air-conditioned spaces are in short supply.
Here’s a look at some options for staying cool amid high temperatures.
Philly public pools
Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation operates dozens of public pools across the city.
Pools began to open this week on a rolling basis. Here’s a look at the opening schedule, and here’s where you can find a Philly public pool near you.
Philly's 2024 pool opening schedule
Philly sprinklers and spraygrounds
Philly has more than 90 sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Residents can find a Philly sprayground online.
Philly cooling centers
In response to the ongoing Heat Health Emergency, Philly is opening 153 cooling centers and sites, including extended hours at Free Library locations, Parks & Recreation Centers, pools, spraygrounds, Older Adult Centers and PHA Senior Sites.
Residents can find a cooling center near them below or by calling 311:
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.