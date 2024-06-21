WHYY News Climate Desk

Pools, spraygrounds and cooling centers: Here’s where to cool off in Philly during a heat wave

A Heat Advisory is in effect amid scorching temps. On Saturday, that advisory will advance to an Excessive Heat Watch, with heat index values up to 107 degrees possible.

kids play in a pool

File photo: Joyful kids at the James Finnegan Playground in Southwest Philadelphia on June 30, 2021. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

How to cope with a Philly heat wave

For many Philadelphia residents, when extreme heat hits, air-conditioned spaces are in short supply.

Here’s a look at some options for staying cool amid high temperatures.

Philly public pools

Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation operates dozens of public pools across the city.

Pools began to open this week on a rolling basis. Here’s a look at the opening schedule, and here’s where you can find a Philly public pool near you.

Philly's 2024 pool opening schedule

Philly sprinklers and spraygrounds

Philly has more than 90 sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds, which are open seven days a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Residents can find a Philly sprayground online.

Philly cooling centers

In response to the ongoing Heat Health Emergency, Philly is opening 153 cooling centers and sites, including extended hours at Free Library locations, Parks & Recreation Centers, pools, spraygrounds, Older Adult Centers and PHA Senior Sites.

Residents can find a cooling center near them below or by calling 311:

