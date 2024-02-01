From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In his first “State of the Schools” address, Superintendent Tony Watlington said public schools are important because they help “build the middle class.”

“I hear President Joseph Biden talk all the time about the unions’ role in building the middle class,” Watlington said. “ Our teachers, principals and all the school folks help to build the world’s strongest military and the world’s largest economy.”

Improving Pa.’s largest school district

Last year, the Philadelphia School District, Pennsylvania’s largest district and the eighth largest nationwide, made progress in improving student and teacher attendance, increasing its graduation rates and reducing its dropout rate. It has about 197,000 students.

“Our job in this district is to prepare students for any future that they can realize and imagine,” Watlington said. My charge is to make sure that we do everything in our power as a staff to achieve the board’s very lofty goals and guardrails, and position our district to be the fastest-improving large urban school district in the country.”

In 2022, Watlington promoted a $70 million curriculum upgrade. In July of that year, the Board of Education also approved the district’s Accelerate Philly, a five-year strategic plan focusing on safety and security, greater partnerships with school communities and improving academics.

As a result, the district is replacing analog cameras at 150 schools and hired a new security chief, Craig Johnson, who was the deputy of now-Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. Currently, the district is preparing its students for the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the nation’s report card.

Preparing for the end of pandemic-era funding

When federal pandemic relief funds expire in September, the district’s $4.5 million budget will lose $1.2 million. Without any new money, the district projects a deficit of more than $400 million, Watlington said.

His address came days before Gov. Josh Shapiro’s annual budget address on Feb. 6.

In December, Pennsylvania finalized a budget championed by Shapiro. It includes $567 million in basic education funding and $175 million for improving school facilities statewide, along with funding for free breakfast for 1.7 million school students across the state.