Heading into the long Memorial Day weekend, which marks the unofficial start of summer, New Jersey’s environmental officials had some good news for beachgoers.

“Our water quality along our coastal communities is excellent and ready for our visitors,” said New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette.

LaTourette spoke at the release of the annual “State of the Shore” report in Asbury Park Thursday after an early morning observational flight along the coast. DEP officials began testing water at the state’s ocean beaches, lakes and rivers in mid-May and will continue to do so until mid-September.

But LaTourette also raised warnings about the impact of climate change on public health.

“As we head out to enjoy our beaches or our lakefronts and our rivers, it’s important to remember that last year was the hottest year on record,” LaTourette said. “And we expect more extreme heat to exacerbate health conditions.”

LaTourette said the state is working on an extreme heat action plan as climate change is bringing more flooding and high temperatures to the Garden State. Hurricane season is also expected to break records this year.

New Jersey is warming faster than any other state in the Northeast, according to scientists with the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, a collaboration of academic institutions and organizations that research and monitor the marine environment. New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium publishes the annual report.