Montgomery County took a step toward creating its own source of renewable energy Wednesday as officials hosted a public meeting on a potential project to use the Norristown Dam to generate hydroelectric power.

The county is currently seeking federal approval for the project. Officials recently submitted an Initial Consultation Document to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to start what will be a 2–5 year process. Wednesday’s public meeting was a part of that process.

The hydroelectric project would generate an estimated 7,300 MWh annually, according to the project proposal. That would be more than enough to power One Montgomery Plaza and the new Justice Center in Norristown, which have an estimated yearly power demand of 3,600 MWh.

The project has been years in the making, officials said. Montgomery County took ownership of the Norristown Dam from PECO in the 1990s — the dam was originally built in the early nineteenth century as part of the Schuylkill Navigation System to open up the river as a commercial waterway, primarily to transport anthracite coal.

A fish ladder was installed for migrating American shad in 2008, and in 2016 the county began exploring options for using the dam to generate hydroelectric power. A 2023 feasibility study indicated that recent improvements in hydropower technology made the project more financially viable.

County Commissioners Tom DiBello and Neil Makhija, along with members of the Montgomery County Planning Commission and consulting firm Verdantas, presented the current project proposal and responded to public comment at Bridgeport Borough Hall. Meeting attendees took a tour of the proposed dam site afterwards.

Commissioner Makhija said the project is key to achieving the county’s climate action goals, which include using 100% renewable energy for all county operations by 2050.

“We needed to get to net zero carbon emissions by 20 years ago,” Makhija said. “And the idea is that we are already behind in terms of our targets on reaching renewable energy with net zero carbon emissions. So we have to take every step we can within our power to take climate action now. And for us, that means at the local level, taking use of a county-owned property like this dam and harnessing it for renewable energy in the form of hydroelectric power.”