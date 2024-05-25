This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

With the Atlantic hurricane season just a week away, government forecasters are urging people to start preparing now.

This summer and fall are expected to be unusually active for storms.

“[This] forecast for named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes is the highest NOAA has ever issued for the May outlook,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad told reporters Thursday.

The agency predicts 17 to 25 named storms will form in the Atlantic Ocean between June 1 and November 30. The forecast includes eight to 13 hurricanes — four to seven of which could be major. Forecasters can’t predict yet how many storms will make landfall and what areas they will impact.

But New Jersey officials use the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University as a guide, which this year puts the probability of a hurricane impacting the Garden State, or coming within 50 miles of its coastline at 11%. The project puts the probability of a major hurricane hitting the state at 1%.

“These percentages may seem low but it’s important to keep in mind it only takes one storm to create dramatic impacts,” Stevens Institute of Technology professor Jon Miller said during a press conference this week on the State of the Shore report.

Miller emphasized that in 2012, the year Hurricane Sandy made landfall in Atlantic City, those probabilities were lower. Those probabilities were also lower in 2020, when Hurricane Ida wrought havoc on the region.

The unusually active forecast is a result of several factors. Officials predict La Niña will likely develop in the coming months, depressing the wind shear that can disrupt storm formation. Meanwhile, extraordinarily warm ocean temperatures — caused in part by climate change — will provide more energy to fuel storms.

“We know warm sea surface temperatures are an important factor in rapid intensification of tropical cyclones to major hurricane status,” Spinrad said.