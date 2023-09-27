This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect along the Jersey Shore Tuesday afternoon and into the evening due to remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Ophelia’s high winds and waves caused severe beach erosion along parts of the Delaware and New Jersey coastlines, including in the northern end of Atlantic City.

Atlantic City’s emergency management coordinator and Fire Chief Scott Evans said the city’s northern end suffered the worst damage.

“There’s not much beach left at all, we’re looking at dunes and cliffs,” said Evans. “So there won’t be much beach left down on the north end after this storm, and one or two more that will likely happen over the winter.”