Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state was being hit with more severe rain events and devastating flooding in non-coastal communities. He added that along the Jersey Shore, higher tides are leading to flooded roads and communities “even on clear days.”

These “sunny day floods” are, in part, a result of sea level rise.

A report from the New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center at Rutgers University found increased rainfall in shorter amounts of time and rising seas are expected to affect residents in the coming decades.

While hurricanes are a concern this time of year, Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said other extreme weather events like tornadoes, inland flash flooding, and wildfires have become more common due to climate change.

“DEP climate scientists provide valuable insight into weather trends and help ensure the public can keep themselves and their loved ones safe in light of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather,” he said.

It’s everyone’s responsibility to plan for weather emergencies

Callahan says officials are not waiting for the traditional start of hurricane season to prepare for an emergency. Emergency exercises are held throughout the year.

He adds he is in regular contact with the regional coordinator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, regardless of where storms are. That’s because the state has a nationally recognized urban search and rescue squad. New Jersey Task Force 1 was recently deployed ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall in Florida.

“That preparedness is what helps you mitigate when you have a devastating storm,” Callahan said. “You obviously want the public to be ready. You want the public to be safe and take a lot of that responsibility on and be prepared.”

Even a few simple things can help residents be prepared for the worst: Have a “go-bag” for your family that includes prescriptions, food, water, extra clothing, and important documents.

“[It] doesn’t have to be a suitcase,” Callahan offered, adding it can be a gym or duffle bag.

Also, have a plan for pets in the house; all 21 counties have an animal response team. Have a communication plan with family members, have chargers for cell phones, and make sure vehicles have full gas tanks.

This month is about keeping preparedness at the front of everyone’s minds, said the colonel.

“[On] ‘blue sky’ days … we prepare knowing that those storms are going to come in and then we’re all the better for it to work through it when they hit us,” he said.