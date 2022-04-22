The mid-Atlantic region is warming more rapidly than other parts of the continental U.S. Average temperatures in the state have risen at a rate of about 4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900, while the national average is about 2 degrees Fahrenheit.

But the reason is unclear.

“There’s a bunch of theories related to waters off the mid-Atlantic being warmer but no one is quite certain as to why. It’s an active area of research,” Shope said.

While the state is warming more than other parts of the country, the rate of sea level rise along the Jersey coast is one of the highest in the world — in part because the state is also sinking.

Average sea level rise could increase an additional one to two feet by 2050, according to the report. The ocean has already risen 18 inches at Atlantic City since measuring began about 100 years ago. While coastal residents have endured repeat floods for decades, inland counties will have to prepare for new and more frequent riverine flooding, according to Shope.

New Jerseyans must prepare for “extreme precipitation”

Annual rainfall in New Jersey is expected to increase between 5 and 8% by 2100. The projected range is based on different levels of future carbon emissions. But even more important for planners is the rise in extreme weather events that dump a large amount of precipitation in a short period of time.

Shope points to Tropical Storm Ida last September as a bellwether. The storm killed 30 people in New Jersey after flash floods swamped areas not accustomed to severe torrents.

“So Ida produced a huge amount of rainfall in a short amount of time,” he said. “It’s debatable how much of Ida is related to climate change, but it does provide insight into what it could look like for us in the future when there’s a lot of future rainfall. It underscores how New Jersey is vulnerable to flooding.”

One of the main issues for local planners is accurate and up-to-date flood maps.

“Our flood maps and a lot of our rainfall information is based on historical data,” Shope said. “And that’s fine if the climate is not changing.”