Pa. state Sen. Nikil Saval plans to finally read ‘Ulysses’ on Bloomsday

This weekend, the Rosenbach Library and Museum is hosting its annual marathon reading of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” an event held every year on June 16, or Bloomsday, the calendar day experienced by Leopold Bloom during the entirety of the novel. The Rosenbach owns Joyce’s original manuscript for the book.

One reader will be Pennsylvania state Senator Nikil Saval, a fan of the book who somehow has managed to miss the event twice before. He hopes the third time will be a charm.

“It is a book that lends itself quite well to this kind of presentation and celebration,” he said. “It’s a book that is so voice-y and so full of aural delights.”

Saval described the book as “monumental, musical, bawdy, endlessly contemporary, Shakespearean, a deeply profound book.” He’s looking forward to reciting his assigned passage from the Lystergonians section in which Leopold Bloom has lunch and reflects on food and excrement.

“This might be the best one,” he said. “They’re all good, but this one is punny. It’s gross. It’s like, yeah, it’s great.”

Full disclosure: this reporter will also be participating in the reading of “Ulysses.” I have been assigned a passage from the Lotus Eaters section, in which Bloom considers a public bath and includes — true to Joycean bawdiness — a colorful description of his own limp penis.

Saval agreed to read a passage from the book two years ago but contracted the COVID-19 virus. Last year, he again signed up but got stuck in traffic during a severe storm and got there too late. He nevertheless arrived at the reading inside the Trinity Center for Urban Life and asked the organizers if he could make impromptu remarks about his enthusiasm for the book.

He opened with apologies for being an elected official.

“They were gracious enough to let me wish everyone a happy Bloomsday after I did a very politician-like thing and missed my reading time,” he told the audience in 2022.