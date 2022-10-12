The Mutter Museum and the Rosenbach Library and Museum in Philadelphia are marking the 125th anniversary of the publication of “Dracula,” the novel by Bram Stoker whose grip on the throat of pop culture has never abated.

Dracula was unleashed on the world in 1897 by way of Whitby, a small seashore town on the northeastern coast of England where Bram Stoker once stayed.

The sight of moonlight glowing on the ruins of a stone gothic abbey perched on a sea cliff inspired the author to make Whitby the landing for Count Dracula’s westward expansion from Transylvania.

A Philadelphia landmark may also have played a small role in the creation of Dracula.

The Rosenbach has about 100 pages of notes Stoker wrote while researching and developing his infamous character. Some of those notes are written on stationary from Philadelphia’s Stratford Hotel at Broad and Walnut streets, now known as the Bellevue Hotel.

Stoker used hotel stationery to work out some ideas about Chapter 26, when Mina Harker and Van Helsing travel to Transylvania in search of the missing Jonathan Harker.

Edward Petit, Rosenbach’s senior manager of public programs, said Stoker may have written those notes while traveling through Philadelphia, managing a U.S. performance tour of London’s Lyceum Theater.

“That’s his day job,” Petit said. “We don’t know whether he wrote that in Philadelphia or he did what everybody does: You take the hotel stationery because it’s convenient. Especially if you’re a writer. You can never have too much paper.”

Those notes are the centerpiece of the Rosenbach’s programming around the 125th anniversary of Dracula, along with a number of first editions and rare books, including a first of Dracula in Gaelic (Stoker was Irish).