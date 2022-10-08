Philly’s Neon Museum to close less than 2 years after it opened

For Davidson, neon signs are a crucial aspect of street history. Neon was much more popular in midcentury America than it is now. There were once enough neon craftspeople in Philadelphia to sustain a local industry and keep prices low enough for even small businesses to afford.

“I hate the word nostalgia,” Davidson said in 2021 when the museum opened. “To me, it’s culture.”

Davidson is also a collector and chronicler of street games played by children, many of which are seldom if ever played anymore, with names like dead box, wireball, baby in the air, hose ball, and buck buck.

For many years Davidson put on temporary, pop-up exhibitions of his collection in various places around Philadelphia, including Drexel University and the American Institute of Architects on Arch Street.

During its 18 months in the NextFab building, the Neon Museum hosted nine temporary art exhibitions. That will continue in the final months before the museum vacates 1800 North American Street.

Shea said Davidson is not giving up on the Neon Museum. As a non-profit, the museum is seeking a new home elsewhere, perhaps as part of a larger institution.

“It would be ideal to keep the collection all together and have it presented to the public. It really is a Philly history museum,” she said. “Yes, we’re sad about it, but we don’t want that to be the overarching emotion right now. We would love to keep it celebratory, as a gem.”

The Philadelphia Neon Museum plans to close Dec. 11. Until then, it will be open to the public during regular hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.