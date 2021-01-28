Gentrification is changing the cultural landscape in Philadelphia.

Many parts of the city are experiencing rapid development, and murals, which celebrate neighborhood history and community leaders, are being destroyed, covered up, and whitewashed prematurely.

The artists and communities who created these public artworks are left without a choice in the matter. While it is true that most outdoor painted murals are temporary — only lasting up to 20 years before fading — that doesn’t mean the process of making and preserving them has to be shortsighted.

Once a mural goes up, it has the potential to have historical relevance and cultural importance. If public art belongs to the people, what are the rights that protect it, let alone the standing rights of the artists? Where and with whom are these rights discussed that could result in direct policy change and new standards as potential outcomes?

As public artists, we have over 15 years of experience painting murals that pay homage to local culture, history, and community heroes. The process of mural painting has roots in organizing, advocacy, activism, and social justice. From the design to the fabrication, each mural we paint incorporates the history, voice, and vibrancy of a community. From a communal standpoint, it is an enactment of trust to create these projects, and trust in institutions to preserve local histories and legacies. When they are destroyed without process, it becomes a betrayal of trust and investment.