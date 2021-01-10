At any given time, close to 1,000 Philadelphians are on a waiting list for murals.

“We live in a city that thinks about art,” Jane Golden, Mural Arts Philadelphia executive director, said. “Philadelphia is a mural city.”

Every year, Golden and her team complete 75 of the community-driven artworks, adding to an urban canvas rich with 3,600 (and counting) murals.

But once these paintings go live, their future is far from assured. Every wall has an owner and that owner who can do whatever they want with their property — with or without Mural Art’s consent.

Now Golden wants to change that, especially after last month’s white-washing of the mural featuring Latina activist Gloria Casarez.

Limited protections

The sudden disappearance of the iconic wallside painting by Michelle Angela Ortiz shocked Golden. Up until that point, Mural Arts planned to work with the building owner, Midwood, to create an even bigger mural at the site following the demolition of the building that had featured the Casarez portrait since 2015.

Mural Arts stopped plans to work with Midwood after the incident.

Golden said this incident was particularly jarring but it’s not unusual for murals to just one day disappear. She estimates a loss of three to six murals annually.

“We know we’re in a city with this extraordinary collection of public art and we need to protect it,” she said.

That’s easier said than done. Right now, the only thing Mural Arts owns is the copyright with the artist. Golden has tried to create rules mandating how many years the mural must stay on a wall but the efforts haven’t advanced.

“It’s really hard to get people to work with us on that because they always want that option to sell or turn over the property if they want, without feeling that they’re going to end up in litigation,” Golden said.

In years past, murals survived because their owners weren’t building anything new. With the pace of development accelerating, she’s now in constant fear of murals vanishing.

Her remedy?

She thinks that if construction vanquishes an artwork, like in the case of the Gloria Casarez mural, the developer should replace it with a new piece.

“I think people doing business in the city should understand they’re making a living from our city and this is a very conscious and intentional way to give back in a way that will make a difference,” Golden said.

But before the city can ask developers to replace the public artworks, they need to know where they are. In November, City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson introduced legislation supported by Golden that would create a database cataloguing all of the murals in the city.

“Preserving our public art shows our commitment to local neighborhoods and to the artists and arts organizations who have worked to make our city beautiful,” Gilmore Richardson said.

The bill would require Mural Arts to review all construction plans that would affect its artistic creations. Anytime a building permit request is filed for an alteration to a muralized structure, the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections would have to forward the application to Golden’s agency for review before issuing the permit.

Mural Arts’ review would be limited to a 45-day comment period by the end of which the agency would send recommendations to L&I. Gilmore Richardson said she expects to hold hearings about the bill in the spring.