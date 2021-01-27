The rise of the ‘overlay’: How an obscure zoning tool is shaping Philly’s future (again)

“We can’t fight them on zoning. We’re not getting any support from L&I in making sure they’re compliant. So who do you point the finger at?” she said. “It’s about oversaturation. And overlays work, they’re helpful tools.”

But other overlays are not necessarily about blunting the scope of development. An overlay along the city’s waterfront has long promoted density, and some scattered transit-oriented development districts have aimed for the same near SEPTA stations.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier supported the Haverford Village Overlay District last year, which advances a particular mixed-use development, for yet another reason: speed. Her office said the project was dependent on funding that would help construct affordable housing units.

“We pursued the legislative route for this zoning to ensure that the funding and permit review schedule for the affordable housing component was not put in jeopardy, which could in turn create hurdles for the entire mixed-use development,” said Gauthier spokesperson Stephanie Browne.

Fears of a two-tiered system

The coming year will likely see more battles over new zoning districts that are similarly aiming to spark more development in certain areas. Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez said she plans to push again to pair affordability and density, pointing to an inclusionary zoning overlay bill she enacted last fall, which authorized denser mixed-use development around American Street with a 20% affordability requirement, as one example.

“The district will help create mixed-income neighborhoods,” she said. “I’m going to get 200 units of affordable housing without spending a dime.”

These proposals were a source of contention. A companion bill that would have cleared the way for a luxury condo project was assailed while neighbors said the broader legislative package would accelerate gentrification, imperil community gardens and produce “affordable” units that many existing residents could not actually afford.

“You need to start worrying about the people who live in this neighborhood, not the people who come from out of town to live in the neighborhood because it’s the hot spot to be in,” Anthony Patrick, a lifelong neighborhood resident, said at a Planning Commission hearing on the proposal in June.

Still, the American Street Overlay passed into law and Quiñones-Sánchez said she’s interested in expanding similar zoning requirements elsewhere as a route to increase the supply of affordable housing. But these would also likely manifest as smaller overlay districts due to likely opposition to a citywide inclusionary zoning bill that offers increased density in exchange for affordability requirements.

Quiñones-Sánchez said she hopes the American Street district could become a successful pilot to demonstrate affordability and density can coexist without destroying neighborhood character.

“We’re really a city of neighborhoods. And changing that neighborhood-to-neighborhood flavor has to be done in a certain way,” she said. “When you have blunt instruments, you have to demonstrate that they can work. And right now people in Philadelphia just don’t believe it.”

Although the Strawberry Mansion overlay was nominally a response to gentrification fears, that district explicitly blocked the kinds of density bonuses that inclusionary zoning policies use to coax affordable housing out of private developers.

Graham explained groups like hers were skeptical about these types of zoning categories, associating multi-family housing with transient residents, neglectful landlords and other nuisances.

“The trash is the number one complaint. You see once these units are up, you see more trash,” she said. “The number two issue is parking, but we understand that’s all around the city.”

She also said that neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion felt they had born a disproportionate brunt of past affordable housing initiatives aimed at creating affordable rental units.

“We have over 200 units of PHA housing and more to come. And we’ve had a lot of other affordable housing,” she said. “So we’re not lacking for affordable housing, even though we always need more. But we want to see affordable homeownership.”

To zoning liberalization proponents like Hamilton, these were the downsides of turning over major aspects of zoning control to neighborhood groups. In many areas, both in Philadelphia and elsewhere, apartment buildings often bore the brunt of neighbors’ ire, even though exclusively promoting single-family housing can also exacerbate the impacts of gentrification.

“If you restrict to single-family housing only, you’ll see a pattern of new single-family homes or existing houses being renovated and flipped,” she said. “And the new or flipped single-family housing is going to be much more expensive than apartments would have been.”

Hamilton also said that relying on neighborhood zoning districts would increasingly create a two-tiered dynamic, where housing demand was catalyzed into other areas with fewer controls.

“Rules that make gradual change feasible help prevent the rapid-fire gentrification seen when development is pushed into a few areas,” she said. “Making more development feasible in, say, Center City would help take gentrification pressure off of bordering areas.”

Ruben was supportive of the zoning reform process a decade ago, but also long represented a neighborhood that heavily gentrified over the past 30 years. He said fears that deregulation would lead to out-of-control development were hardly baseless. Waving away these fears with supply-side economics was missing the point — that many existing residents feel their neighborhoods are slipping out of their control.

“The urbanists will say you’re artificially restricting housing supply and keeping people out by opposing large or dense new development. But existing residents will often say ‘Why does a rowhouse neighborhood have to be turned into a different kind of neighborhood?’” Ruben said.

This spring, these questions will likely play out in public as the Philadelphia Planning Commission moves forward with an update of the citywide master plan that guided the zoning changes made in 2012. The city’s goal this time is to bring more Black and brown residents into the process so that the plan better reflects community desires, said Eleanor Sharpe, the executive director of the City Planning Commission.

Graham saw few problems with her neighborhood’s experiences using an overlay, regardless of its broader impacts, and that the local groups she worked with were pleased with the outcome. But she said the experience also revealed a need for more planning work to be done at the neighborhood level.

“We’re not against development,” she said. “But this highlights the need for something to change. That something is wrong if this is the route neighbors have to go to preserve their neighborhood.”