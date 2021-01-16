Philadelphia aims to be carbon neutral by 2050

Sounding optimistic after four years of battling climate change with little help from the federal government under the Trump administration, Mayor Jim Kenney said Philadelphia will aim to become carbon neutral by 2050. The ambitious goal to help tackle global warming aligns with targets set by President-elect Joe Biden.

To reach its goal, the city will likely have to employ offsets, or actions that would mitigate burning fossil fuels, such as planting trees or carbon sequestration and removal.

Kenney said Biden’s commitment to climate goals, including rejoining the United Nations’ Paris Climate Agreement, will help Philadelphia reach its new objective.

“Hopefully, with the Biden/Harris [administration] coming in on Wednesday, we’ll get a more serious approach to this whole issue and make some more progress, as opposed to what we’ve [seen] for the last four years, which was dismantling everything the federal government did or tried to do.”

When Trump announced his intention to leave the Paris agreement at the start of his administration four years ago, Kenney pledged to have the city reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2050. The mayor announced the new goal on Friday, just one day after federal climate scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced 2020 as the second hottest year on record.

“We look forward to seeing President-elect Biden rejoin the Paris agreement, and we look forward to collaborating with his administration in scaling up local action to ensure our city and our residents can thrive today and into the future,” Kenney said.

Philadelphia’s sustainability director, Christine Knapp, said she has already met with members of Biden’s transition team to discuss priorities.

“Climate does not exist just in one department,” Knapp said she emphasized to the team. “It’s not just the work of the EPA. It’s not just the work of the Department of Energy. It has to live in all of the various agencies and be a top-line priority across the board. And so we are already seeing in transportation and housing that climate is going to be something that is going to be looked at across the entire administration, which I think is important.”