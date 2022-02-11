Different visions for Washington Avenue

Today, Washington Avenue is a five-lane road — with two lanes in each direction and a turning lane in the middle. It’s home to a wide variety of restaurants, old construction-oriented businesses, big box stores, and no-frills storage yards. It touches the Italian Market and Little Saigon. Vacant lots and modest rowhomes coexist with towering luxury apartment buildings. It’s hard to find parking, and cars and trucks sometimes double park, blocking travel lanes. Pedestrians dart across the road and the occasional bicyclist speeds by.

A group calling itself the Save Washington Avenue Coalition — including Shikomba and Randolph — sent a letter to City Council last month that argued narrowing Washington Avenue would fuel gentrification.

“The move to have Washington Avenue favor pedestrian-friendly options over commercial traffic prioritizes the more affluent population while ignoring the needs and concerns of long-term residents and businesses,” it read.

The group likes Washington Avenue how it is — a partially industrial, vehicle-oriented “highway” — and worry a narrower Washington Avenue will mean less space for trucks delivering goods to businesses. Members also worry this would push truck traffic onto narrow residential streets nearby.

“Any change in lanes will result in the loss of some businesses in Washington,” Shikomba said. “This would be happy to the developers. … They are anxious to turn Washington Avenue into luxury apartments and homes.”

The three-lane configuration could force longtime businesses like Colonial Cava Marble and Granite to move away, said business manager Rita Bekas.

“No one’s going to bicycle here,” Bekas said. “People who come here need a pickup truck.”

But Bekas likes the four-lane design OTIS is currently considering, and thinks it would beautify the street while allowing businesses to function. She’s not alone.

For years Tom Donatucci​​, managing partner of the Washington Avenue Property Owners Association, has been part of a movement to bring more residential and commercial development to the industrial portion of West Washington Avenue. He owns several properties on Washington Avenue — which now house a plumbing supply store, a hip brewery, and a veterinary hospital.

“Washington Avenue, it was always a blank tablet because … there was so much vacancy … and you had proximity to Center City,” he said. “It could be great.”

Sean Perkins, who walks his son to school across Washington Avenue, moved into the neighborhood two years ago from New Orleans. He thinks OTIS’ project presents an opportunity.

“I want to see something that’s safe for pedestrians that also encourages the growth of the city,” he said.

A petition started by a parent at the nearby Stanton school, along with neighborhood groups in Graduate Hospital, Bella Vista, Passyunk Square, East Passyunk Crossing, and Dickinson Square West, urged the city to move forward with the three-lane configuration to make the road safer, and garnered close to 3,000 signatures.

Shikomba raised two kids in her home near Washington Avenue, and said back then, the community asked the city repeatedly for a crossing guard, but never got one.

“Black lives didn’t matter,” she said. “For 60-some years, kids was crossing back and forth. But all of a sudden in 2020, Washington Avenue is a danger?”

Members of the Save Washington Avenue Coalition are pushing for safety improvements to the road, including more lighting, longer signal times for pedestrian crossings, ADA-compliant ramps at corners, speed bumps to slow traffic approaching 16th and 17th street intersections where school children cross, and changes to loading zones, curb cuts and parking regulations developed with the approval of business owners.

Shikomba’s RCO is also working on securing community benefits agreements with developers on Washington Avenue to guarantee affordable housing in the area.

5th Square and Bike Coalition are still pushing for the three-lane configuration. 5th Square has even started a fund to elect candidates who pledge to uphold the city’s Vision Zero goals, which received more than $10,000 in donations in just the first few days.

Tamar Fox, a 5th Square donor, said OTIS’ reversal did not feel like a “good faith effort to engage the whole community.”

“It really feels like it’s geared towards businesses and fears of gentrification,” she said. “I really share concerns about gentrification. … But I don’t think that a dangerous street really serves anyone.”

Fixing the process for next time

It’s too soon to say how Washington Avenue will ultimately look, and what impact it will have on the neighborhoods surrounding it. OTIS will hold a public open house on March 1 to present the finalized plans before construction. The city will not gather public input that day.

But members of the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on new parking and loading regulations as they go through City Council. Carroll said they are integral to the overall redesign.

Officials with OTIS say the city will also put in place ideas generated through the working group, including emergency vehicle signal preemption, to give ambulances and fire trucks green lights when responding to emergencies, concrete floating bus islands, and signs that show drivers their speed. The city is also requesting studies to install automated red light cameras at key intersections on Washington Avenue, and where requested, will study speed cushions on residential streets near Washington and install them “where appropriate.”

Despite the city’s pivot, Randolph feels officials are still not listening to long-time residents like her — because, she said, many residents are still unaware of the project.

In future planning efforts, Randolph wants the city to communicate better with block captains. She said phone calls work better than online surveys or emails in reaching long-time residents, since some do not have computers.

Officials with OTIS say they’ll apply lessons learned from the Washington Avenue debacle to future planning efforts. Carroll said the department plans to ask for respondents’ race and socioeconomic status on future surveys, even though “it’s sensitive.”

“Looking back, if we had done that in the first place, this would have probably popped up,” he said. “Everything that’s happened since then indicates … we would have caught it sooner.”

The department also plans to supplement online community engagement with in-person outreach (Carroll said the online-only efforts in 2020 were a first, necessitated by the pandemic). Officials also learned to dig into conflict early on, and not leave “consensus building” to the end of the process.

Ultimately, Carroll hopes to avoid repeating the mistakes of urban planners in decades past — for example, those who ripped neighborhoods apart by building interstates through them.

“Especially for projects that are focused on safety and multi-modal approaches, we often assume that we are the good guys, right?” Carroll said. “But that’s dangerous. It’s really dangerous to proceed from the perspective that, you know, since we’re doing so much good, we really don’t need to talk to people.”

Carroll admits the three-lane solution is the safest on Washington Avenue itself, but says it could push issues into surrounding neighborhoods. He’s confident other traffic calming measures can be used on Washington Avenue to achieve a safe result.

“It gives us a little bit of a margin for error in terms of the balance between safety issues we can address with other means and impacts to the neighborhood, impacts to the businesses that would be harder to manage if we really jumped in with a pure three-lane option,” he said.