Biden’s infrastructure bill poised to reconnect Philly neighborhoods split by highways

A portion of the Vine Street Expressway could be capped, and Philadelphia’s Chinatown reconnected, thanks to President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bipartisan measure passed by Congress and awaiting Biden’s signature will send roughly $14 billion to Pennsylvania.

The money will be used to repair roads and bridges, improve public transportation, and replace lead water pipes.

The bill also includes $1 billion pushed for by Rep. Dwight Evans and colleagues in the Congressional Black Caucus to reconnect neighborhoods like Nicetown and Chinatown that have been divided and polluted by racist urban renewal projects engineered decades ago.

Evans spoke to reporters Friday at a briefing held overlooking Vine Street Expressway that has split Chinatown in two for decades.

“The first thing had to be … the money,” Evans said. “We had to get that decision. Second decision is organizing strategy … we know the historical aspect that this is long overdue and needed to be done.”