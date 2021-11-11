The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday is on President Joe Biden’s desk, and he says he plans to sign it this week. In the meantime, he’s sent administration officials out to stump for the spending measure.

At the Energy Coordinating Agency in Kensington on Wednesday, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told ECA’s lead job trainer, Jackie Robinson, that the measure will mean new solar panels will be going up nationwide.

Robinson helps train about 300 people each year to do weatherization, solar installation, and energy audits. He told Granholm he could use some of those new infrastructure dollars for his students.

“Hopefully, we can get some more money for more training,” said Robinson. “This is the career of the future, and we’re going to be training them now.”