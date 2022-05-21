EPA, N.J. announce $588M in water infrastructure spending

The announcement is the latest orchestrated this year by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s and President Joe Biden’s administrations to retool and repair crumbling infrastructure. Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop in Newark in February to highlight the city’s efforts at removing lead pipes.

The funding includes $221 million from the Environmental Protection Agency under a 2014 law known as the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. The remainder comes from a mix of state funding and from the sale of bonds from the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, a state authority that finances road, water and other projects.

Environmental Protection Agency officials said the announcement demonstrated a partnership between the state and federal governments that will shore up water systems. EPA Assistant Administrator Radhika Fox also pointed to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that Biden signed in November, though those funds are separate from the loans unveiled Friday.

Local and state officials welcomed the investment, which will be rolled out over three years, with Moorestown’s Mayor Nicole Gillespie saying it was one of the largest in the town’s history.

It’s not free money. The state water systems — for the most part — are on the hook for investments, but the price they’re paying under the low-interest rates as part of the deal announced Friday means they’ll be spending less, according to David Zimmer, executive director of the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank.

Zimmer pointed to Moorestown, which he said has a good credit rating and could get a good rate from selling their own bonds on the market.

“Instead they come to our program,” he said. “It’s 30% cheaper. They’d probably have to pay $23 million through us but on their own 29 million.”