Delaware

Homey Awards

Founded as an extension of the radio program’s mission to spotlight original artists across the Delaware Valley, the awards show, now in its 20th year, was created to honor excellence and strengthen a sense of community among musicians, industry figures and fans. Hosted by Mark Rogers and presented by Delaware Public Media, the event blends live performances, artist recognition and networking opportunities to celebrate and advocate for local artists.

New Jersey

Get The Led Out

Where : Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J.

: Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, N.J. When : Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 26, 8 p.m. How much: $48.40 – $69.90

Formed in Philadelphia in 2003, the tribute band was created with the specific intention of recreating Led Zeppelin’s studio recordings on stage. To that end, they’ve been dubbed “The American Led Zeppelin.” This multi-night concert experience in South Jersey doubles down on that mission, with a six-piece band dedicated to doing Led Zep classics maybe even more coherently and consistently than the actual band did in its ‘70s heyday.

Florence and The Machine

Where : Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J.

: Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m. How much: $71 and up

There’s good news and bad news here. The good news for Philly sports fans is that the Sixers and Flyers made the playoffs. But turns out that’s bad news for music fans, as Florence + The Machine were forced to relocate their show from Xfinity Mobile Arena to Atlantic City. And yes, if you’re doing the math, the AC venue is about half the capacity. But, there’s more good news, as it means a more intimate show, just for fewer fans. The U.K.-based alt-rock queen is expected to perform songs from her latest release, “Everybody Scream,” but has also surprised audiences with faves she hasn’t played in concert in years.

Special Events

Philly Black Pride

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, April 23 – Sunday, April 26

: Thursday, April 23 – Sunday, April 26 How much: Various prices

Created with the intention of providing a safe, affirming space for LGBTQ+ people of color, who were often marginalized within mainstream Pride events, the festival began as a grassroots gathering aligned with Penn Relays weekend. It quickly became a cornerstone event in Philadelphia’s social calendar. More than just parties, the week includes networking events, a wellness space and receptions at City Hall and the Warwick Hotel to mark 250 queer artists, activists and advocates who made important contributions to the community.

Ninth Annual Philly Theatre Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, April 23 – Sunday, May 3

: Friday, April 23 – Sunday, May 3 How much: Various prices

The 2026 iteration of the annual week showcases the city’s theater community, offering almost 50 productions spanning drama, comedy, musicals, circus arts and experimental works. Launched in 2018 by Theatre Philadelphia, the festival was created to make theater more accessible while amplifying the work of the area’s artists and companies. Highlights in this year’s lineup include original works like the punk performance art “Fascist Groove,” “ECHO,” a show built from live audience interviews, and “Tomato Soup,” a personal, comedic take on caregiving. Note: Some pay-as-you-wish performances are still available via the theatre’s website.

Germantown Jazz Festival

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, April 24, 5 p.m., Saturday, April 25, noon, Sunday, April 26, 5 p.m.

: Friday, April 24, 5 p.m., Saturday, April 25, noon, Sunday, April 26, 5 p.m. How much: $15, $125 for a three-day pass

The Germantown Jazz Festival returns as part of Philly Jazz Month, with performances continuing around the city. The three-day event highlights the local jazz community as part of a national conversation. The 2026 lineup reflects that mission with established and emerging talent, including trumpeter Terell Stafford, pianist Aaron Graves and ensembles led by Orrin Evans, Josh Lee and the Philly Pops Jazz Big Band. Beyond performances, the festival offers a master class, a youth showcase, artisan markets and late-night jam sessions open to local musicians.

Festival of Colors

Where : Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.

: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. When : Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Various prices

The traditional Indian festival Holi marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of love, renewal and community connection. Presented by the Philadelphia Zoo in partnership with the Council of Indian Organizations, visitors can expect live musical and dance performances from local Indian-American artists and authentic foods for sale — all leading up to the signature color-throwing celebration symbolizing love, prosperity and new beginnings.

‘Rising Up: Rocky and the Making of Monuments’

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, Aug. 2

: Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, Aug. 2 How much: Various prices

Since Rocky Balboa first ran up the Art Museum steps in 1976, the underdog boxer has become an enduring symbol of Philly’s grit and aspiration. The Rocky statue, once a lowly prop, has become a global pilgrimage for millions of the city’s visitors. The new exhibition of more than 150 works by more than 50 artists, including Andy Warhol and Keith Haring, was curated by Monument Lab’s Paul Farber, host of the WHYY podcast “The Statue.”

A Night at the Savoy

Get ready to swing. The city’s preeminent African American Museum is hosting a night with a nod to the 1920s. The all-ages event includes a performance by the Clef Club and Philadanco, as well as vendors, food and music. Head back to the big band era and do the lindy hop with a specialty drink in hand — your choice of a sidecar or an old-fashioned. That’s if you’re of age, of course. Dressing in festive clothing from the appropriate period is strongly encouraged.

Mud Island Speakeasy

The Roaring ‘20s is a popular era this weekend. Our second Saturday night gala takes you back in time to the Prohibition days, transforming one of the city’s landmarks into an old-school jam. Produced by Fort Mifflin, this annual fundraiser invites attendees to dress in vintage finery as a homage to the days when the Volstead Act sent parties underground. Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society will perform to further the speakeasy feel. The evening comes with auctions, games, contests and VIP options. Get ready to party like it’s 1929. Note: This is an adults-only event. It’s grown folks only.

Arts & Culture

‘Shucked’

With a book by Robert Horn and a country-coded score by Grammy-winning songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, the musical was inspired by the classic TV variety show “Hee Haw.” In fictional Cob County, a mysterious corn crisis threatens the town, which ultimately reveals some community divisions. After its 2022 Broadway run, it was nominated for nine Tony Awards. Alex Newell ultimately won best featured actor in a musical, the first nonbinary Tony winner. Its touring cast comes to Philly on its national run.

R&B Block Party

Where : Stateside Live! 1100 Pattison Ave.

: Stateside Live! 1100 Pattison Ave. When : Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m.

: Sunday, April 26, 2 p.m. How much: $25.89

If the music isn’t ‘90s/early aughts R&B, it won’t be played at this party. The stadium area is poppin’ all weekend with Sixers and Flyers playoff games. But on Sunday, it’s a musical celebration of artists from Mary J. Blige to Usher and beyond. And you can’t beat the start time. The day party concept is one we can get behind; party and be home in time for dinner? We like it.

‘From Taste to Tech: 100 Years of Nordic Innovation and Impact’

Where : American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattinson Ave.

: American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattinson Ave. When : Opens Sunday, April 26

: Opens Sunday, April 26 How much: Free – $15

Abba. Lego. Ikea. These are all things that the Nordic culture has brought us, along with three-point seatbelts and Google Maps. A new exhibit showcases inventions brought on by the culture’s commitment to creativity and sustainability. Featuring a wide-ranging collection of artifacts — vintage design objects, original artwork and cultural memorabilia — it also has interactive elements and themed programming. Saturday’s opening reception goes from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Kids

‘Dog Man: The Musical’

Where : Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St.

: Miller Theatre, 250 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., Sunday, April 26, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. How much: $38 – $75

Part of the popular Family Discovery Series from Ensemble Arts Philly, the beloved children’s book phenomenon comes to life in a stage production designed to introduce young audiences to live theater. Based on the bestselling graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, the show follows the crime-fighting adventures of Dog Man, a half-dog, half-police officer hero, while celebrating themes of friendship, creativity and perseverance. It’s here in Philly for five shows in three days.

Food & Drink

Festival Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, April 26

: Through Sunday, April 26 How much: Various prices

Spring is here, and so is street festival season. In the ‘burbs, Linvilla’s annual Food Truck Frenzy brings the trucks to the farm with choices ranging from waffles to pasta. While they’re not as food-focused, Saturday’s West Craft Fest has vendors proffering their unique wares in University City. On Sunday in Fairmount, the annual Arts Crawl encourages relatively affordable art collecting. This weekend’s biggest fest is Sunday’s East Passyunk’s Flavors on the Avenue, which brings the neighborhood’s famed eateries to the streets.

Sports

Penn Relays

Where : Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd St.

: Franklin Field, 235 S. 33rd St. When : Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 25

: Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 25 How much: $29 and up

The oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States hosts its 130th running. The three-day showcase now draws more than 15,000 athletes and over 100,000 spectators each year. The 2026 edition includes expanded Olympic Development races and a new 800-meter hurdles category. The races to watch the last few years have been the hotly contested high school 4x400s dominated by speedy Jamaican squads. Olympian Quincy Wilson, who is also still in high school, hopes to help end that imbalance after setting two indoor records this year.

Philadelphia 76ers/Flyers playoff games

Who could have pictured it? Both the Sixers and the Flyers are in the playoffs. We believe! The Sixers will take to the hardwood on Friday in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, facing off against the Boston Celtics, before the arena ices back over for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs with Philly’s I-76 rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Welcome to the big leagues, Porter Martone.

Monster Energy SMX World Championship

If you’re not into motocross already, maybe you should be. Now in its 53rd season, AMA Supercross is at the top of the off-road motorcycle racing food chain. If you wonder what the Linc might look like transformed into a dirt racing track, well, that’s what you’ll see across two main classes, 450SX and 250SX. The Philadelphia stop marks Round 15 of the 17-round championship, a critical late-season race. Expected to compete are reigning 450SX champion Cooper Webb, alongside stars like Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac and phenom Haiden Deegan.

Outdoors

Naturepalooza: Earth Day Festival

Where : Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill

: Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill When : Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

Earth Day was officially celebrated Wednesday, but this nature preserve and educational center hosts a Saturday event that includes interactive activities, a scavenger hunt, guided hikes led by community experts, nature-based crafts and opportunities to engage with local environmental organizations and partners. Attendees can also enjoy live performances, family-friendly programming and local food vendors.

Music

Fishbone: In Your Face 40th Anniversary Tour

Where : Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.

: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St. When : Friday, April 24, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. How much: $41.40

Who needs genre boundaries? Not Fishbone, the metal-ska-punk-funk-rock outfit, is stopping in Philadelphia as part of the “In Your Face” 40th Anniversary Tour. Formed in Los Angeles in 1979, Fishbone blended multiple genres as Black rockers, empowering others, like Living Colour, to do the same. After multiple lineup changes and legal and personal challenges, they released their eighth studio album, “Stockholm Syndrome,” last year. Fans can expect a set that blends legacy hits, deep cuts and the raw energy that continues to define Fishbone as one of music’s most electrifying live acts.

Snacktime!

Where : The Foundry Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.

: The Foundry Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St. When : Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 8 p.m. How much: $27

The pandemic was certainly traumatic for many, but for Philly’s own Snacktime, it became a creative exploration between musicians that evolved into one of the city’s most booked bands. Now, they’re taking their talents on the road with appearances this summer at the Hudson River Music Festival, the Saskatchewan Music Festival and Lollapalooza. They’re at home this weekend playing some new music, working up to their debut album coming out later this year. Catch them while you can.

Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez sings the Music of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Where : Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Marian Anderson Hall at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 25, 3 p.m. How much: $58.24 and up

Broadway powerhouse and early Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez comes to Philly this weekend with a program honoring his music. A veteran of stage, screen and concert halls, Gonzalez originated the role of Nina Rosario in Miranda’s Tony Award-winning “In the Heights” and was later cast as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton.” Her show is more of a one-woman show than a traditional concert, as she sings her way through Miranda’s diverse catalogue while sharing personal reflections as a Latina performer on Broadway.

Chuck Brown Band

Sardines, and pork and beans. If that evokes a musical memory rather than a food choice, then you’re already familiar with the iconic Chuck Brown Band. Brown was a dynamic performer who originated the “go-go” sound unique to Washington, D.C., a potent blend of funk, soul and jazz. Emerging in the ‘70s, go-go became an integral part of D.C.’s musical identity. Brown died in 2012, but the tradition remains intact as Brown’s own children, including Wiley Brown and KK Brown, continue the legacy. This weekend, they’re at City Winery Philly.