The demonstration is being led by the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Automotive Association (NJGCA) in support of Assembly Bill 3105, a bi-partisan bill that would remove a decades-long ban on self-serve fuel.

“Although we have a lot of legislators who agree with us and support us, some of the leadership in the legislature has been saying that they don’t believe we’ll pass on the savings to the motorists,” said Sal Risalvato, NJGCA’s executive director, adding they want to prove the point that “gasoline retailers will, in fact, pass the savings along to the motorists.”

He adds that the pandemic has exasperated the long-standing problem of finding attendants to work gas pumps.

“It’s just not a desirable job,” Risalvato said. “We’ve had this labor problem for more than 10 years … people are just noticing and listening to us right now, because all they hear on the news is that there’s a labor shortage everywhere.”

He adds that stations that used to be open 24 hours are closing as early as 9 p.m. because they don’t have enough employees.

Risalvato noted that orange cones at gas pumps represent employees that don’t exist. He makes the case that if the law is passed, motorists would be able to fill up themselves before an attendant even noticed them.

“All we are asking is to change the law so that rather than have you be inconvenienced and wait at one of the pumps where there are other cars waiting to be filled, or you’re waiting at the pump for an attendant to finish with other customers,” Risalvato said.

In addition to allowing “the act of pumping one’s own gas,” the bill would require gas stations with more than four pumps to continue offering full-service gas between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. It would also require attendants to give assistance to disabled motorists who want self-service gas at no additional cost to someone displaying a placard with the wheelchair symbol.

The legislation appears to be in line with a recent Monmouth University Poll that found a majority supports self-serve gas only if a full-service option is available.

Several people who chose to fill-up at Lukoil in West Windsor also support having an option for self-serve gas.

Bria Mickey, who travels a lot for work, said she would be totally fine with a self-serve option, adding that it would be more convenient.

“I came here and I probably waited for, like a minute or two, and that’s not too bad,” she said, “but why wait if I can just pump my own gas?”