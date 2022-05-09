New Jersey offshore wind developer Orsted recently inked a deal to use all union labor for its projects along the East Coast.

Biden Administration officials helped broker the agreement between Orsted and North America’s Building Trades Unions, as part of its goal to generate 30 gigawatts of wind energy by 2030, while simultaneously developing green energy jobs.

The National Offshore Wind Agreement has the support of the South Jersey Building and Construction Trades Council, 15 international union presidents and their locals, and includes all contractors and subcontractors that will work to build the company’s wind farms between Maine and Florida.

In New Jersey, the company plans to build and operate Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 in conjunction with PSE&G utility, which together will produce 2200 megawatts of energy. Orsted built the first offshore wind farm, Block Island Wind, in Rhode Island, and currently has six additional projects in the works on the Atlantic Coast. Those include Skipjack Wind I and II off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland. The company says these wind farms will deliver a combined 5,000 megawatts of energy to the East Coast.

Biden administration officials say it’s part of a push toward what is known as a “just transition,” which aims to create well-paying green jobs as the country moves away from fossil fuels like coal and gas, and toward renewables like wind and solar.

Speaking at a signing ceremony Thursday, May 5, President of North America’s Building Trades Unions Sean McGarvey said the deal is a groundbreaking model for protecting a middle-class workforce that has benefitted from the fossil fuel industry.

“When people get aggravated with the building trades because they don’t always seem to just fall into line, because we have this solemn obligation to represent the economic interests of our members,” he said. “We are believers in climate change and we want to do our part. But we need that ‘just transition.’”