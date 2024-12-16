Upper Darby municipal workers to hold strike authorization vote

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Upper Darby municipal workers will hold a strike authorization vote Monday, opening the possibility of a walkout as early as New Year’s Day.

The 115 members of Transport Workers Union Local 234 handle animal control, garbage collection, municipal vehicle repairs, sewage maintenance, snow removal and street cleaning for the township.

“Upper Darby administrators have dragged their heels and have not negotiated a contract for our members in good faith,” TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt said in Monday’s press release. “Their contract demands are outrageous and would harm both workers and residents. We are sounding the alarm.”

A strike authorization vote would give union stewards the ability to pull the lever on a strike as soon as the contract expires at midnight on Dec. 31.

“Contract negotiations are ongoing and have been productive and professional as far as I know,” Mayor Ed Brown told WHYY News in a statement. “I hope that continues and we can avoid any work stoppages.”