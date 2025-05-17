From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

NJ Transit train engineers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. Friday after talks between the agency and government officials halted. The agency immediately suspended all rail service, and hours later, about 100,000 train travelers were left scrambling, trying to get to work and to other destinations.

Commuters frustrated over NJ Transit strike

Lynda Collins and her husband Dave, from Yardley, Pennsylvania, had a date night scheduled in New York City.

“I found out about this [a possible strike] last week and I said ‘Uh-oh, we have plans to go to a play, I better look at Amtrak because I don’t want to drive,’” she said.