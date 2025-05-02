NJ Transit unveils contingency plan if rail engineers go on strike this month. Customers encouraged to work from home
More bus service will be provided in the event of a strike. The union representing train engineers rejected a tentative contract agreement last month.
NJ Transit has unveiled its contingency service plan if train engineers go on strike in mid-May.
Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers rejected a tentative contract agreement last month, and they could walk off the job as early as Friday, May 16 at 12:01 a.m.
What’s the plan?
NJ Transit says it is adding limited capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes “in close proximity to rail stations and contracting with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional Park & Ride locations during weekday peak periods.”
According to the agency, the contingency plan would only accommodate “an extremely limited number of rail customers,” — about 20% — so people are encouraged to work from home if possible and limit traveling on the system “to essential purposes only.”
About 100,000 passengers use NJ Transit rail service every day, including more than 70,000 New York-bound customers.
If a strike takes place, NJ Transit will have Park & Ride service on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, May 19, from four regional Park & Ride lots, weekdays only, during peak morning and afternoon travel periods. The lots will be located at:
- Secaucus Junction, with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York
- PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York
- Hamilton Rail Station, with service to the Newark Penn Station PATH Station
- Woodbridge Center Mall, with service to the Harrison PATH Station
Hundreds of NJ Transit workers will be stationed at the Park & Ride lots, as well as rail stations throughout the system, to assist customers.
More buses added to existing routes
The transit agency is expanding peak period service on existing New York bus routes that are in close proximity to rail stations. The routes include:
- Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes
- North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes
- Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes
- Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus route
- Montclair-Boonton Line: 193 and 324 bus routes
- Main-Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes
- Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes
NJ Transit said people should expect more crowded conditions and longer travel times on buses, as well as light rail, in the event of a strike.
NJ Transit rail tickets and passes with an origin or destination of New York, Newark or Hoboken will be accepted for travel on buses operating from the Park & Ride lots, as well as on NJ Transit buses and light rail lines.
The transit agency has created a special web page with the latest travel information across modes.
Both sides are still talking
NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said negotiations are ongoing.
“While the NJ TRANSIT team is doing everything possible to provide alternative travel options in the event of a stoppage, our focus remains on preventing one altogether,” he wrote in the contingency plan. “I have met with union leadership several times and will continue to negotiate in good faith, because a strike isn’t good for employees, and it certainly isn’t good for the 350,000 customers who depend on us every day.”
Additional talks are scheduled to take place in the coming days.
The union representing train engineers rejected the proposed new contract that called for a 4% annual pay increase, arguing its workers are underpaid compared to engineers working for other passenger railroads in the region.
If a walkout does take place, it would be the first rail strike in New Jersey in 42 years.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of NJ Transit rail service users.
