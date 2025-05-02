From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

NJ Transit has unveiled its contingency service plan if train engineers go on strike in mid-May.

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers rejected a tentative contract agreement last month, and they could walk off the job as early as Friday, May 16 at 12:01 a.m.

What’s the plan?

NJ Transit says it is adding limited capacity to existing New York commuter bus routes “in close proximity to rail stations and contracting with private carriers to operate bus service from key regional Park & Ride locations during weekday peak periods.”

According to the agency, the contingency plan would only accommodate “an extremely limited number of rail customers,” — about 20% — so people are encouraged to work from home if possible and limit traveling on the system “to essential purposes only.”

About 100,000 passengers use NJ Transit rail service every day, including more than 70,000 New York-bound customers.

If a strike takes place, NJ Transit will have Park & Ride service on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Monday, May 19, from four regional Park & Ride lots, weekdays only, during peak morning and afternoon travel periods. The lots will be located at:

Secaucus Junction, with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, with service to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

Hamilton Rail Station, with service to the Newark Penn Station PATH Station

Woodbridge Center Mall, with service to the Harrison PATH Station

Hundreds of NJ Transit workers will be stationed at the Park & Ride lots, as well as rail stations throughout the system, to assist customers.