Watershed

Biden administration wants to expand wind energy off the coast of Delaware

wind farm offshore

(Heribert Proepper/AP Photo)

The Biden administration has announced plans to expand offshore wind power in federal waters off the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Federal officials made the announcement Wednesday at an offshore wind conference in Atlantic City. The move is part of a push by the Administration toward tackling climate change, in part by developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

“We will continue using every tool in our toolbox to tackle the climate crisis, reduce our emissions to reach President Biden’s bold goals, and advance environmental justice,” said U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a statement.

The Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management proposed new offshore wind leases across four million acres of ocean in six distinct areas, stretching from southern Delaware to North Carolina. The move starts a public comment period that solicits input on the environmental impacts of the chosen sites. The proposed areas off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland are 20 miles offshore and encompass 235,222 acres.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The announcement comes after a recent federal auction generated more than $4 billion dollars for less than half a million acres off the coasts of New Jersey and New York.

The Danish company Orsted plans to develop a separate lease area off the Delmarva peninsula. Construction on that project, Skipjack Wind, is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Opponents to offshore wind worry it will damage fisheries, threaten the endangered North Atlantic right whale, and discourage tourism.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Part of the series

The sun sets behind the docks at the Riverside Yacht Club on the Delaware River in Tinicum. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Watershed

Preserving Our Water: How we use our Delaware Watershed.

The project is funded by The William Penn Foundation.

View the series

You may also like

About Susan Phillips

Read more
A headshot of Susan Phillips

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate