The Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management auction for the New York Bight blew away previous sales, including the most recent 2018 auction when three companies paid a combined $405 million for about 390,000 acres off the coast of Massachusetts. In 2015, two companies bid less than $2 million for 343,833 acres off the Jersey coast. The offshore wind auction also topped BOEM’s most recent 2021 sale of oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Department of Interior cited a recent report that says offshore wind development could generate $109 billion in revenue for businesses in the supply chain.

“The New York Bight benefited from clear political support, an emerging, yet robust, local supply chain, and a years-long preparation window which should allow the winning bidders to quickly begin the permitting process and put steel in the water by the end of the decade,” said Liz Burdock, CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “Today’s lease auction follows a tremendous year that saw $2.2 billion in new offshore wind investments, announcements for nine new manufacturing facilities, and dramatic growth in the domestic supply chain.”

New Jersey is developing a Wind Port in Salem County and the new Paulsboro Marine Terminal, which together will create 2,500 permanent jobs in South Jersey and “attract billions of dollars in investments,” according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

The auction drew praise from some environmentalists.

“This shouldn’t be surprising because offshore wind is a gold mine of untapped clean energy and represents the best way to meet the Biden and Murphy administrations’ climate commitments to combat the impacts of climate change,” said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “Now that we’re seeing the demand, next up we must ensure that we responsibly develop offshore wind quickly. Once we do, we’ll be able to green our region’s electric grid and cut the cord with fossil fuels.”

But not every greengroup is on board. Save Long Beach Island has filed a lawsuit challenging the BOEM auction for what the group says is a violation of the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. Bob Stern, who helps lead the group, says BOEM should do an Environmental Impact Statement before settling on the lease areas, and those assessments should take into account the cumulative impact of all industrial-sized wind farms in the region.

“It’s just absolutely not the place for three football-fields-high wind turbines,” he said.

The poles, or monopiles planned to be driven into the seabed for two currently planned wind farms off of Ocean City and Atlantic City will be 35 feet in diameter, rising 80 stories tall, with 350-foot blades. They will be surrounded by hard structures that had never before existed off the Jersey coast. Stern, like many residents, worry the sight of wind turbines will drive away tourists without actually solving the climate crisis. Stern’s group is not against wind farms, but they do think they should be sited further out to sea.

“It’s the public that owns the ocean,” said Stern. “It’s not the agency. And they’re making these decisions on which areas of the ocean to use, and there’s virtually no public role in that. It just seemed to us to be absolutely wrong.”