In its recent fourth-quarter earnings call, Energy Transfer said that commissioning of the Mariner East lines will boost its overseas exports. Natural gas liquids through the Mariner East lines increased 10% in 2021 over the previous year. Overall, the company’s NGL exports doubled over the last two years.

That’s good news for Jim Snell, business manager for Steamfitters Local 420.

“This is the news our members have been waiting for,” said Snell. “They’ve been laboring for years on this pipeline because they know even greater opportunities are possible at the Marcus Hook Industrial Complex and beyond once everything is up and running. The economic benefits of this project have been irrefutable, but the economic promise is even greater.”

From the outset, the Mariner East project faced roadblocks after its initial permit applications to the Department of Environmental Protection were deemed deficient and challenged by environmental groups. Almost immediately after the construction began, it faced delays. The project has caused dozens of drilling mud spills into wetlands and waterways across the state, led to dangerous sinkholes in Chester County, and polluted drinking water supplies across the entire length of the project. The company purchased at least five homes in Chester County after its work damaged the aquifer and created sinkholes.

The DEP has issued more than 120 notices of violations to Energy Transfer, which has paid more than $20 million in fines and assessments since construction began in February 2017. The state Public Utility Commission temporarily shut down the operation of the Mariner East 1 pipeline in 2018 over safety concerns.

Residents and environmental groups say those fines did not deter the company from continuing to damage ecosystems and put neighbors at risk.

“The company benefited from a DEP that was only willing to fine them,” said Clean Air Council executive director Joe Minott. “ME pipeline should have had all their permits revoked and granted no new permits. You cannot fine rich corporations like that into compliance. It is a truly sad day for Pennsylvanians.”

Even the final leg of the pipeline met opposition. Local residents and politicians wanted construction halted, at least until the company completed a cleanup of Marsh Creek Lake.

State Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents parts of Chester and Montgomery counties, said she was “infuriated” by the new permits allowing construction at Marsh Creek and called for the testing of public and private wells along the entire route.

“No one has done that,” she said. “This project was flawed from the beginning.”

Oversight by DEP has drawn criticism by local politicians and residents.

Christina “PK” DiGiulio lives by Marsh Creek in Chester County and used drones to document construction.

“It’s been a reckless process,” she said. “This is the DEP enabling a criminal entity to push their pipe through without doing proper groundwater impact studies and protecting the health and safety of the people.”