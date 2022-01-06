Local organizations are receiving a total of $574,974 to protect and restore the Delaware Estuary Coastal Zone, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday. The grant funding will help pay for 12 education, design, and engineering projects that aim to benefit habitat and the ecosystem.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants, which are administered by DEP’s Coastal Resources Management Program, have been given out annually since 1980. The program has provided more than $50 million in funding for coastal zone projects.

“Our coastal zones are vital environmental, economic, and community resources for the commonwealth,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said in a statement. “Each year, the diverse Coastal Zone projects help us rethink, reexamine, and rededicate our efforts towards a comprehensive approach to ensuring the sustainability of these habitats.”

Located in Bucks, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties, the 112-mile coastal estuary zone encompasses islands, marshes, and other areas, and is the largest freshwater port in the world. It faces increasing pressure from development, erosion, loss of biodiversity, and pollution. The grants aim to offset those challenges by helping fisheries and wetlands thrive and funding stormwater management improvements and public education.

The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary Inc. is receiving more than $100,000 for two projects. Over $62,000 will fund the organization’s Pennsylvania Coast Day 2022 event on Penn’s Landing, which educates the public about coastal recreation, historic sites, and public access.

Before the pandemic, the event attracted thousands of people, who would ride on boats, sailboats, and kayaks, and participate in other recreational activities. This year’s event will be hybrid: People can learn about the river and participate in bird walks and kayaking trips, or sign up for virtual events instead.

“This is really important because it is only through understanding the waterway that people can connect and understand it,” said the organization’s operations director, Angela Padeletti. “We bathe ourselves in it. We drink our water. Our local beer is made from this river, from this water. So it’s really important to understand how it works and how we can take care of it in our own day-to-day.”