From the outset, Mariner East’s construction has faced delays. It has caused dozens of drilling mud spills into wetlands and waterways across the state, led to dangerous sinkholes in Chester County, and polluted drinking water supplies across the entire length of the project. The company purchased at least five homes in Chester County after its work damaged the aquifer and created sinkholes. The DEP has issued more than 120 notices of violations to the company, which has paid more than $20 million in fines and assessments since construction began in February 2017. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission temporarily shut down the operation of the Mariner East 1 pipeline in 2018 over safety concerns.

Local residents and politicians say construction of this final section of pipe should be halted, at least until the company completes a cleanup of Marsh Creek Lake.

State Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents parts of Chester and Montgomery counties, said she’s “infuriated” by the new permits allowing construction at Marsh Creek.

​”I think it should be completely stopped until they have actually tested the public and private water supplies all along [the pipeline route],” she said. “No one has done that. This project was flawed from the beginning.”

Muth said she’s already received calls from constituents worried about how the current construction could affect groundwater and drinking water supplies, and whether neighboring backyards will once again be flooded.

Residents worry that because Energy Transfer has to renew all its original permits in February, the company will rush this last section.

“They are pushing forward really fast,” said Christina “PK” DiGiulio, who lives by Marsh Creek and uses drones to document construction. “It’s been a reckless process. This is the DEP enabling a criminal entity to push their pipe through without doing proper groundwater impact studies and protecting the health and safety of the people.”

Muth said that while there are no statutes that prevent companies facing criminal charges from continuing construction, the Department of Environmental Protection can pull permits.

“DEP does have the legal authority to revoke or deny any permit for any operator that has a history of repeat violations,” said Muth. “So [DEP] doesn’t use its authority. You can’t say they’re underfunded forever, and that the laws aren’t strong enough, when they hold the authority to revoke or deny, and they’ve never done it.”

A spokesperson for DEP said the consent order and agreement between the company and both DEP and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources brought the company into compliance “with statute and regulation, therefore leaving no legal reason to delay making a decision on the permit modifications.”

“As for the charges filed by the AG’s office, DEP continues to follow the case closely and will exercise its regulatory authority as it deems appropriate,” wrote DEP spokesperson Virginia Nurk in an email.